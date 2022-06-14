Blister Packaging Market Sales are projected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% During 2022-2031 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States is expected to remain at the epicentre, holding over 84% of this market's value. For 2015-2021 there are projected increases with a rate around 5%.

NEWARK, Del., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blister packaging market has been growing at a fast rate and is projected to reach US$ 22.9 Bn by 2031 with an increase from the pharmaceutical sector creating massive demand for these types of products in particular - especially when considering how carded or clamshell blisters fulfill precise needs which makes them more popular among players than flat-bottomed containers like tubs do.

The demand for blister packaging is set to reach 5.18 thousand tonnes in 2021, according to a new study by ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm, Future Market Insights. A higher preference for blister packaging over carton boxes in the pharmaceutical industry continues to fuel demand primarily. Blister packaging sales are also complemented by growing demand from food, consumer goods, and veterinary industries.

While the steady growth of the pharmaceutical industry is pushing the demand-supply curve upward, various guidelines for pharmaceutical packaging are further catalyzing the growth of blister packaging manufacturers. For instance, as per the FDA guidelines, pharmaceutical packaging must-have features that prevent mix-ups and cross-contamination, and specify procedures for examining packaging for suitability before packaging operations. Blister packaging fulfils all these criteria and hence it has high demand in the pharmaceutical sector.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, while Indian pharmaceutical sector supplies over 50% of global demand for various vaccines, 40% of generic demand in the U.S. and 25% of all medicine in the U.K. Although pharmaceutical sector holds major pie of value share in the global market, consistently increasing demand for blister packaging is also attributed to its cost-effectiveness.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the future growth outlook for global blister packaging market seems promising as expenditure on healthcare and pharmaceutical across the globe is on significant surge.

Leading Companies Profiled in Blister Packaging Market are

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Winpak Ltd.

West Rock Company

Honeywell International, Inc

Uflex Ltd

Tekni-Plex, Inc

ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

Klockner Pentaplast Group

SteriPack Group

Key Takeaways from Blister Packaging Market Study

Carded blister packaging remains lucrative, capturing over 55% share

Pharmaceutical segment to maintain the lead in terms of end use, holding over one-third share

High demand for thermoforming technology in manufacturing blister packaging to fuel sales

By material, plastic and aluminium collectively projected to hold over 75% of market share

The United States to remain at the epicentre, holding over 84% market value

to remain at the epicentre, holding over 84% market value The United Kingdom , Germany , France , China , and a few others to emerge lucrative for the suppliers

"Leading manufacturers operating in the global blister packaging market are consistently enhancing blister packaging format by incorporating advanced packaging technologies such as thermoforming and cold forming. Furthermore, the rise in demand for blister packaging with high barrier film for excellent air, moisture, and light resistance is expected to further propel the growth of the blister packaging manufacturers in the near future," says an FMI analyst.

Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Key to Blister Packaging Sales

Blister packaging being predominantly used for air tight packaging, sealing, and storing of medicines such as tablets and capsules which are in the form of unit dosing, has high demand in the pharmaceutical sector. While the consumer preference for single serving of the medicines is raising the requirement of blister packaging, the exponential growth of the pharmaceutical industry is further catering to it.

The United States is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals, accounting for around a third of the global market, and is the world leader in biopharmaceutical R&D. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), U.S. firms conduct over half the world's R&D pharmaceuticals (US$ 75 billion) and hold the intellectual property rights on newer medicines. These figures represent high demand for blister packaging in pharmaceutical industry which in turn is fuelling the sales of the manufacturers.

Key Segments Covered in Blister Packaging Industry Research

Blister Packaging Market by Product Type:

Clamshell

Carded

Blister Packaging Market by Technology Type:

Cold Forming Technology

Thermoforming Technology

Blister Packaging Market by Material Type:

Plastic

PVC/Vinyl



PET



PE



Others

Aluminum

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Blister Packaging Market by End-Use:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Veterinary & Nutraceuticals

Medical Devices

Electronics & Electricals

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Blister Packaging Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ)

(APEJ) Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape

When it comes to protecting the highly sensitive medicines, high barrier packaging films play a crucial role. On the back of this factor, leading packaging companies operating in the global blister packaging market are introducing blister packaging made up of high barrier packaging films that maintain the integrity and quality of tablets and capsules against moisture and oxygen.

Klockner Pentaplast one of the leading pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers, has its kpMax - a four-layer structure blister packaging, specially designed for oxygen- and moisture-sensitive pharmaceuticals. The same packaging innovation provides several benefits such as 30% higher production output, minimizes blister card size which reduces secondary packaging and also requires minimum transition cost.

In January 2020 , AptarGroup Inc., leader in material science and active packaging solution, launched fully-integrated Active-Blister packaging solution combining moisture absorption and oxygen scavenging properties. The company added the combined moisture absorption and oxygen scavenging capability to the Activ-Film product to provide end-users with a highly integrated solution for pharmaceutical products that are highly sensitive to the moisture and oxidation.

, AptarGroup Inc., leader in material science and active packaging solution, launched fully-integrated Active-Blister packaging solution combining moisture absorption and oxygen scavenging properties. The company added the combined moisture absorption and oxygen scavenging capability to the Activ-Film product to provide end-users with a highly integrated solution for pharmaceutical products that are highly sensitive to the moisture and oxidation. In 2019, Huhtamaki Oyj, one of the packaging giants, introduced recyclable Push Tab blister solution for pharmaceutical industry with the highest barrier properties.

SOURCE Future Market Insights