Blister Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 46.74 Billion in 2030 Due to Rising demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging products, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blister packaging market size is expected to reach USD 46.74 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Cost-effectiveness of blister packaging and tamper-evident design for product protection are the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Blister packaging is a type of pre-formed plastic packaging used for a variety of applications, including small consumer products, foods, and pharmaceuticals. It is used in the healthcare industry to package medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Blister solutions are commonly utilized in packaging food and consumer goods as well. Blister packaging uses limited resources and provides solutions that take up less shelf space, and offer good environmental protection. This packaging is made of a tough polymer that is suitable for a wide range of uses, including pharmaceuticals, electronic equipment, and toy products.

Blister packs minimize the need for additional cartons, thereby lowering the cost of packaging. Hardware, foils and films, toys, electrical products, and other items are all packaged in this way. Blister packaging secures the product while also allowing it to be easily shown, and it can also be used for advertising. It is tamper-proof and less expensive than other types of packaging.

Blister packaging is expected to be in high demand globally, particularly for packaging medicinal products. Consistent adoption in consumer goods and food applications has reinforced the usage of this technology to offer more dependable and customized packaging that meets specific convenience and safety standards. Morever, blister packs can last a long time and help maintain product quality while they await purchase.

Manufacturers are investing in new technologies and are focusing on product improvement, resulting in continuous development in the industry. Most blister packing machinery has traditionally used pressure and heat to produce a cavity from a plastic or paper sheet. However, advancements in thermoforming and cold forming technologies have allowed for steeper depths and angles during forming, as well as reduction in the amount of material utilized for each cavity, in recent years.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Aluminum foil segment revenue is expected to register a significantly faster growth rate over the forecast period. Aluminum foils are commonly utilized in pharmaceutical applications for packaging medicines. High recyclability rate of these packaging solutions, as well as their excellent moisture protection characteristics, are driving demand for aluminum materials. Additionally, development of new aluminum packaging solutions, as well as ease of handling these new solutions, are expected to increase demand for aluminum foil over the forecast period.

Clamshell segment is expected to register a considerably fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Clamshell packaging is made up of two pieces of packaging material that are joined together to form a protective shell around the product. It is translucent, has a nice aesthetic, and adds to the product's shelf appeal. Many retail and specialty food products are packed in blister clamshell packaging, as it protects items from poor packing, securely seals them to prevent contamination, and maintains their freshness.

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices are packaged in cold form blister packaging, which is widely used in the healthcare industry. The pharmaceutical sector uses it to package a variety of items, including tablets, capsules, medicines, vials, ampoules, syringes, and liquids. Cold form foils, such as push-through, peelable, peel-push, tear-open, and child-resistant foils, are manufactured to fulfill demand of pharmaceutical clients all over the world.

Healthcare segment is expected to register a significantly faster revenue growth rate in the global blister packaging market over the forecast period. Healthcare products are packaged in blister packs to limit the risk of contamination and to protect them from moisture, gas, light, and temperature. This is increasing demand for blister packaging in the healthcare industry, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Blister packaging market in North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization reinforced by governments of various countries in the region for improving their economies is driving growth of healthcare and cosmetics industries in North America . Moreover, the region's constantly increasing population and rising preference of individuals to invest more in their healthcare and personal care are driving revenue growth of this regional market.

is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization reinforced by governments of various countries in the region for improving their economies is driving growth of healthcare and cosmetics industries in . Moreover, the region's constantly increasing population and rising preference of individuals to invest more in their healthcare and personal care are driving revenue growth of this regional market. Companies profiled in the market report are Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Honeywell International Inc., Tekni-Plex, Inc., Display Pack, Uflex Ltd, ACG Pharmapack Pvt Ltd, and SteriPack Group Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global blister packaging market based on material type, packaging type, technology, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Paper & Paperboard



Plastic Films



Aluminum Foil



Others

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Carded



Clamshell

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Thermoforming



Cold Forming

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Healthcare



Consumer Goods



Industrial Goods



Food



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. UK





c. France





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. Sweden





g. Benelux





h. Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Israel





e. Rest of MEA

