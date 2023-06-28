Blister Packaging Market to be Worth $46.72 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blister packaging market size is expected to reach USD 46.72 billion by 2030, expanding at 7.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This market growth is attributed to the increasing demand from healthcare end-use industries for tamper-evident packaging designs provided by blister packaging solutions and their high visibility properties.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

A shift in consumer preference from traditional bottles for healthcare products to tamper-evident designed unit-dose blister packaging solutions and their cost-effective properties is driving the blister packaging industry.

The blister packaging made up of lightweight plastic films and paper is designed for smaller and lighter products. It cannot pack large and heavy products due to its limited strength and durability, which restrains market growth to a limited extent.

The plastic films segment is expected to grow at a fast CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This is attributed to plastic films such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) offering unique characteristics to the blister packaging solution such as high visibility, lighter weight, and low-cost properties.

The healthcare end-use segment recorded the highest market share in the base year 2022 due to the wide application of blister packaging in the packaging of generic drugs to protect them from external factors such as moisture and oxygen.

North America accounted for one of the largest market shares owing to the presence of several healthcare end-user industries such as Merck & Co., Inc.; Abbott; others, and an advanced healthcare system.

, SÜDPACK introduced mono-polypropylene blister packaging which is recyclable for the life science, medical goods, and pharmaceutical industries. In January 2023 , Amcor plc won the 2023 worldstar global packaging awards in four categories. Amcor received an award for its new HealthCare AmSky Blister System, an aluminum-free and PVC-free blister packaging of daily for dietary supplements and medications.

Read 160-page market research report, "Blister Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic Films, Aluminum), By Technology, By Type (Carded, Clamshell), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Blister Packaging Market Growth & Trends

This packaging solution is often used for tamper-evident packaging as it provides a sealed and visible container for products, allowing consumers to see if the product has been opened or tampered with. This type of packaging also makes it difficult to replace the product with counterfeit or other harmful substances without breaking the seal, providing an additional layer of protection for consumers.

Moreover, the demand for blister packaging is being driven by advancements in packaging design, including child-resistant packaging configurations, the emphasis on the use of recyclable materials, and the introduction of smart blister packaging solutions to provide information about the product and monitor its usage.

The industry players are adopting several strategies including partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnership agreements to increase the customer base and individual market share. For instance, in January 2023, TekniPlex announced an expansion in its product portfolio by launching a highly visible and mid-barrier polypropylene (PE) blister packaging solution to cater to the healthcare end-use industry.

Blister Packaging Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 28.67 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 46.72 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Blister Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global blister packaging market based on material, technology, type, end-use, and region

Blister Packaging Market - Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Paper & Paperboard

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)



White-lined chipboard



Others

Plastic Films

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Polyethylene (PE)



Others

Aluminum

Blister Packaging Market - Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Thermoforming

Cold Forming

Blister Packaging Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Carded

Clamshell

Blister Packaging Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food

Blister Packaging Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Blister Packaging Market

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles

UFlex Limited

Sonoco Products Company

WINPAK LTD.

WestRock Company

SteriPackGroup

Honeywell International Inc

Klöckner Pentaplast

ACG

SÜDPACK

Tekni Plex

Blisterpack Inc.

Abhinav Enterprises

YuanPeng Plastic Products Co., Ltd

