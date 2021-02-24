Blister Packaging Market worth $34.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Blister Packaging Market by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Aluminum), Type (Carded, Clamshell), Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), End-use Sector (Healthcare, Consumer Goods Industrial Goods, Food), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Blister Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 24.1 billion in 2020 to USD 34.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The blister packaging market is witnessing high growth owing to downsizing of packaging and requirement of fewer resources in blister packaging.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=24775059

Browse in-depth TOC on "Blister Packaging Market"

188 – Tables

63 – Figures

204 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/blister-packaging-market-24775059.html

"Thermoforming is the largest technology segment of the blister packaging market."

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology into thermoforming and cold forming. Thermoforming holds the major market share of the overall blister packaging market owing to its wide applications in end-use sector such as healthcare and food. Thermoforming technology is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging and requires low initial tools and equipment costs.

"Carded is the largest type segment of the blister packaging market."

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of type into carded and clamshell. Carded blister packaging is projected to be the largest and faster-growing segment due to its ability to form different shapes, stack many products, and its ease of handling and excellent damage prevention properties. The increasing demand from food packaging and e-commerce industries supports the growth of carded blister packaging.

"Plastic films is the largest material segment of the blister packaging market."

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of material into plastic films, paper & paperboard, and aluminum. Plastic films is projected to be the largest and fastest growing material segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to its excellent visibility to the product and secure & attractive packaging.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=24775059

"Healthcare is the largest end-use sector segment of the blister packaging market."

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of end-use sector into healthcare, consumer goods, industrial goods, and food. The healthcare segment dominated the market followed by consumer goods segment. Blister packaging of healthcare products reduces the possibility of product contamination and protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light, and temperature. This is driving the demand for blister packaging in healthcare end-use sector.

"APAC is the fastest-growing market for blister packaging market."

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period, owing to the rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as healthcare, food, and consumer & industrial goods sectors. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing middle-class population, rising consumption of high visibility products, and the growing healthcare industry will support the growth of the blister packaging market over the forecast period. Amcor Plc (Switzerland), DOW (US), WestRock Company (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Constantia Flexibles (Austrai), Klockner Pentaplast Group (Germany), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Tekni-Plex (US), and Display Pack (US) are the key players operating in the blister packaging market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

1. THERMOFORM PACKAGING MARKET - FORECAST TO 2021

By Material (Plastic, Aluminum, Paper & Paperboard), Heat Seal Coating (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt-Based), Type (Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging), End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermoform-packaging-market-145630051.html

2. PROTECTIVE PACKAGING MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2022

By Material (Foam Plastics, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Flexible, Rigid, Foam), Function (Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing, Void Fill), Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protective-packaging-market-39055502.html

3. SKIN PACKAGING MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2020

By Material (Plastic films, Paper & Paperboard, Others), Type (Carded, Non-carded), Heat Seal Coating (Solvent-based, Water-based, others), & Application (Food, Consumer goods, Industrial goods, others) - Global Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/skin-packaging-market-70226116.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/blister-packaging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/blister-packaging.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets