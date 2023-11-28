BLITMAP GOES TO TOKYO COMIC CON 2023!

News provided by

Sup Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 09:08 ET

SUP COMICS GOES INTERNATIONAL, BRINGING ITS VIBRANT SOLARPUNK SERIES TO THE MAKUHARI MESSE DECEMBER 8-10

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sup Comics is excited to announce its presence at Tokyo Comic Con 2023, at booth E-32 from December 8-10th. This event marks a special opportunity for fans to get their hands on 'BLITMAP #2' ahead of its official launch on December 20th. The latest issue, featuring cover art by Dudu Torres and Toni Infante, promises more action and a deeper exploration of the Blitmap universe.

Continue Reading
EVERY COPY OF OUR COMIC HAS A DIFFERENT COVER... HERE'S HOW WE DID IT
EVERY COPY OF OUR COMIC HAS A DIFFERENT COVER... HERE'S HOW WE DID IT
Blitmap #2 Blind Bag + Toni Infante and Dudu Torres Covers
Blitmap #2 Blind Bag + Toni Infante and Dudu Torres Covers

Building on the global acclaim of the first issue in this enthralling 6-issue sci-fi series, which debuted as the #1 bestseller at Midtown Comics, 'BLITMAP #2' is highly anticipated. In keeping with the series' legacy and showcasing the innovative capabilities of Sup's Hyperpress technology, each printed copy of 'BLITMAP #2' will feature a 1 of 1 unique cover and come individually wrapped in an issue-specific foil blind bag.

Issue 2 features two new cover artists:

Dudu Torres: Dudu is one of Sup's in-house artists, who created the original Blitnaut art as well as the concept art for the Logos. With a background in concept art, Dudu has previously contributed work for a variety of video games, spanning the horror and action genres.

Toni Infante: Toni is an illustrator and cover artist who has created work for Marvel Comic and DC Comics, as well as video game franchises like The Last of Us, the Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy, and more.

About BLITMAP Issue #2

Written by Jack Timmer with art by Matias Basla and Emilio Lecce. In 'BLITMAP #2', the narrative dives deeper, immersing readers in the enigmatic world of the Static—a mysterious realm where our characters find themselves unexpectedly separated. In this uncharted territory, they must battle formidable foes and navigate treacherous paths to reunite. Along this perilous journey, not only do new enemies lurk at every turn, but unexpected friendships also form, offering assistance in their quest to reconnect.

After successful showings at San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic-Con, the first of six issues launched into comic book stores on October 25, for $4.99 USD. Issue 2 arrives on December 20th, with each of the remaining issues to be released at 6-week intervals. You can order from your favorite online comic shop, or better yet, use the comic store locator to find a shop near you.

Public Domain Universe

The Blitmap IP is completely open-source. This means that anyone is free to use the IP and imagery, in any way they want. The comic is Sup's sponsored contribution to the growing universe of Blitmap. Want to sell merch with Blitmap characters on it? Build a Blitmap video game? Create and monetize whatever you want - the IP belongs to you. Just don't duplicate the comic issue exactly and sell it.

For further information on Tokyo Comic Con: https://tokyocomiccon.jp/ 

Learn More About Sup and Blitmap

YouTube: @sup.worlds
Check out these videos that detail how we are able to make each cover: Every Cover is Unique

And follow us here:
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter - Blitmap
Twitter - Sup
Youtube

Interested in carrying our comics at your store or in your region? Reach out to [email protected]

Interviews & press copies: [email protected]
Feedback: [email protected]
For Hyperpress info contact [email protected]
Sup website: sup.xyz/blitmap

About Sup Comics

We are building the fictional worlds of the future. We are a team of artists, developers, gamers, and creators exploring new ways to build worlds as well as the narratives and experiences that enrich them. We know making and sharing (stories, art, games) is never easy, but it could be simple, equitable, and fun. Whether it's public domain characters and universes, a card system where the players can change the rules, comic books that adapt to their readers, or any of our other projects, we believe that today's experiments are tomorrow's classics.

Learn more: sup.xyz

SOURCE Sup Inc.

Also from this source

BLITMAP: WORLD'S FIRST COMIC BOOK WHERE EVERY COVER IS A VARIANT COVER

BLITMAP: WORLD'S FIRST COMIC BOOK WHERE EVERY COVER IS A VARIANT COVER

Sup Inc., a team comprised of former video game devs, artists, and the creator of Vine today confirmed the release date of BLITMAP #1, a thrilling...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.