BLITMAP: WORLD'S FIRST COMIC BOOK WHERE EVERY COVER IS A VARIANT COVER

News provided by

Sup Inc.

06 Oct, 2023, 10:57 ET

Sup Inc. a new studio comprised of ex-video game developers and artists unveils its first comic using the "public domain" sci-fi universe BLITMAP + first issue launches at New York Comic Con

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sup Inc., a team comprised of former video game devs, artists, and the creator of Vine today confirmed the release date of BLITMAP #1, a thrilling new sci-fi series set in a vibrant solarpunk metropolis. In partnership with Titan Comics, the first issue in this 6-issue series arrives at comic book stores worldwide on October 25th. However, attendees of New York Comic-Con will be able to pick up a copy two weeks early directly from the Sup Inc. booth.

Every printed copy comes with a one-of-a-kind, collector's item cover. No, really. Like every single cover. No one in the world will have the same cover as you.

Written by Jack Timmer with art by Matias Basla, Blitmap is set in the sprawling city of Caelum, where under the shadow of an ancient cataclysmic conflict, warring factions called the "Blitnauts" and "Logos" battle for power. Readers will meet Cici, a Blitnaut who finds that a simple data retrieval job is anything but, setting her on a collision course with Liz, a privileged Logo in search of adventure… meanwhile, the dangerous realm of "The Static" entraps and corrupts all who heed its mystifying call.

The Blitmap IP is completely open-source. This means that anyone is free to use the IP and imagery, in any way they want. The comic is Sup's. sponsored contribution to the growing universe of Blitmap. Want to sell merch with Blitmap characters on it? Build a Blitmap video game? Create and monetize whatever you want - the IP belongs to you. Just don't duplicate the comic issue exactly and sell it.

Sup Inc.'s team of engineers and artists took 6 months to develop a new patent-pending printing technology called "Hyperpress" so that every single copy is unique. Wrapped in foil blind bags, you can discover your cover when you open it. A feat achieved without using Artificial Intelligence.

"When we first set out on our journey, we wanted to create something that people would have a personal attachment to, something they could consider their own and that they would be excited to share with other people," said Chris Supino Co-founder at Sup Inc. and ex-Lead Producer on the Just Cause video game franchise. "It's also exciting about the promise of discovering the unknown - like you truly have no idea what is going to be in the bag and neither does anyone else, but each one is cool and unique in its own way. For us it was less about rarity and really making every cover matter in some way."

After successful showings at San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic-Con, the first issue of this 6-issue run launches into comic book stores October 25 for $4.99 USD. Each of the remaining issues will be released at 6-8 week intervals.

Press copies of the comic are available. If interested, please let us know your contact details and yours will come from our first shipment. We're also available to meet on a virtual call or on the phone if you'd like to know more. In addition, we can be available for interview.

LINKS

Find out more information on our YouTube Channel: @sup.worlds
Check out our YouTube channel for more videos like this: Every Cover is Unique

And follow us here:
Instagram
TikTok 
Twitter - Blitmap 
Twitter - Sup 

Sup website: sup.xyz
Bitmap Website: blitmap.com

About Sup Inc.

We are building the fictional worlds of the future. We are a team of artists, developers, gamers, and creators exploring new ways to build worlds as well as the narratives and experiences that enrich them. We know making and sharing (stories, art, games) is never easy, but it could be simple, equitable, and fun. Whether it's public domain characters and universes, a card system where the players can change the rules, comic books that adapt to their readers, or any of our other projects, we believe that today's experiments are tomorrow's classics.

Learn more: sup.xyz

SOURCE Sup Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.