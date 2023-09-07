Blitzer, Clancy & Company Announced as Finalist for Investment Bank of the Year at The 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blitzer, Clancy & Company, a global leader in investment banking, growth consulting, and investment advisory services, announced today that it was named a finalist of the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards for the "Investment Banking Firm of the Year" category.

The recognition follows a banner year for the firm having advised on and driven billions in enterprise value creation for their clients. Blitzer, Clancy & Company has a reputation for being a quiet yet substantial influencer in the industry, with over four decades of experience across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The firm serves a diverse range of clients, ranging from the Middle Market to Fortune 500 multinationals, with specialized expertise in the Commercial Real Estate Services, Life Sciences, and Industrial Software & Technology sectors.

"This is an exciting milestone for our firm and represents the incredible results we've accomplished for our clients this year," said Michael Blitzer, Partner at Blitzer, Clancy & Company. "In addition to realizing shareholder value through creative dealmaking, clients value our ability to shape the implementation of comprehensive, long-term strategies. This recognition is indicative of the care we take to each and every client engagement."

"We have meaningful, long-term relationships with our clients – before, during, and after a transaction. Our unique, non-transactional approach is a cornerstone of how we do business," said Jim Clancy, Partner at Blitzer, Clancy & Company. "Our approach to client service, alongside the domain expertise we've built across the sectors we serve, enables us to provide useful strategic guidance and drive exceptional end results for our clients"

"For nearly 25 years, The M&A Advisor has been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. Blitzer, Clancy & Company was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards finalist. It gives us great pleasure to recognize Blitzer, Clancy & Company as finalists for mergers and acquisitions firms and professionals," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. "Blitzer, Clancy & Company represents the best of the M&A industry in 2022-23 and earned these finalist honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

The awards will be presented, and winners revealed at a Black-Tie Awards Gala during the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 14-15, 2023, in New York City. The summit will feature over 350 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, one-on-one meetings and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of M&A industry stalwarts and business media experts.

About Blitzer, Clancy & Company

Blitzer, Clancy & Company is a worldwide leader in investment banking, growth consulting, and investment advisory services. When we see promise, we dig in. That means strategically partnering with our clients' management teams and building long-lasting relationships in the process. Blitzer, Clancy & Company clients benefit from a team of independent, committed advisors. Empowered by a global web of resources, we draw on our sophisticated expertise across multiple sectors to transcend milestones and surpass expectations. For more information, please visit https://bcxintl.com/.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services, including the most active online community of M&A professionals called M&A Connects. www.maadvisor.com .

