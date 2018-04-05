BlitzResults.com: Average American Child Wastes Six Years on High-risk Activities

NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing parental concern, the health portal BlitzResults (www.blitzresults.com) now provides a fast and easy online test to help parents assess the risks their children face due to media over-consumption. The site also offers pragmatic and feasible tips to reduce media consumption and screen time.

Major Risks for Children's Health

Average American child spends 6 years in front of a screen

Did you know that obesity, mental disturbances and aggressive behavior can be caused by excessive screen time? Using specific metrics developed by BlitzResults, the Screen Time Overdose Calculator https://www.blitzresults.com/en/media/ converts user-supplied data into a detailed read-out of an individual child's risks. For this purpose, BlitzResults has compiled recent academic research from the American Academy of Pediatrics, Harvard University and various NGO's that point out the severe psychological and physical risks inherent in heavy consumption of digital media.

In what is usually the most surprising discovery, parents can now read the exact time — measured in hours, days and years — that their child spends in front of a screen. Frightening enough, the average American kid spends eight hours per day in front of screens, which adds up to six years of their childhood – theoretically enough time to visit a second school.

"Parents need to be aware of their kids' media usage habits, as it eats up far more time than most realize. The average overall screen-time in the life of a child is shocking; and it can be quite toxic to that child's overall health. Media is important, but it is the "what and how" that matters. Media should be consumed sensibly," says Tim Lilling, researcher at BlitzResults.

Research on the Silent Risk in Your Child's Bedroom

BlitzResults has curated a wealth of academic data related to the risks of childhood over-exposure to electronic media. The health portal also provides all relevant information for parents who may wish to read more about the risks of over-exposure to digital media at a glance. Some noted risks to children indicated in the research include:

Childhood obesity

Development of unhealthy sedentary practices

Decreased literacy

Poor school performance

The article mentions useful tactics for parents to tackle these risks, like the creation of a detailed screen time "schedule" and tips for reducing overall screen time in general.

Living in the information age has provided society with a level of luxury and education previously unknown in human history; but it has also provided a host of risks that few could have foreseen. Digital literacy is absolutely crucial in the modern world; if a child is never exposed to digital technology, they may not be able to learn competently or find good career opportunities. Finding the right balance between digital abstinence and heavy weight consumption is key – and BlitzResults' Online Test could be a useful tool to achieve just this.

About BlitzResults

BlitzResults is an open source educational platform with a focus on science, consumer affairs and technology. A variety of tools, converters and checklists help users to calculate optimal results. All tools were created in collaboration with educational institutions and every info-graphic is licensed under creative commons and may be used free of charge in educational and private sectors.

