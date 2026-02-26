Blitzy Accelerates Software Development 3x with Leading Building Materials Supplier

Builders FirstSource Accelerates Software Development Velocity, Bringing New Capabilities to Customers Faster with Autonomous Software Development Platform Blitzy

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders FirstSource (BFS), the nation's largest supplier of structural building products and services for residential construction and remodeling professionals, is partnering with Blitzy, the autonomous software development platform purpose built for enterprise codebases, to accelerate product development for its next generation of digital solutions. Blitzy enables BFS to transform their software development cadence and modernize their technology stack by embracing an agentic approach to building applications.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment at BFS to leveraging AI-enabled solutions that accelerate innovation and deliver measurable results for our customers and team members. By integrating Blitzy's advanced capabilities, BFS is not only transforming its internal workflows but also setting a new benchmark for speed, efficiency, and digital excellence in the industry," said Gayatri Narayan, President of Technology at BFS.

The Challenge of Adopting AI in the Enterprise

Enterprises are making significant investments in AI coding tools, with co-pilots representing 55% of all departmental AI spend. However, the results are not matching the investment. Only 26% of AI-generated code merges without significant rework. The gap between expectations and reality is driven primarily because co-pilots struggle with context across large, complex enterprise codebases. Builders FirstSource recognizes these limitations and is leveraging AI tools like Blitzy to close the gaps.

The Blitzy Difference

Blitzy's autonomous software development platform is purpose-built for enterprise-scale codebases with infinite code context. The platform ingests existing codebases and builds a deep contextual understanding down to the line-level dependency, across millions of lines of code.

Blitzy orchestrates thousands of specialized agents that collaborate for hours to days, planning, building, and validating premium quality code, that leverages the enterprise's existing services, components and standards. This is spec and test-driven development at the speed of compute. Blitzy autonomously delivers more than 80% of the project, leaving the remaining work for human engineers and their co-pilots.

"Builders FirstSource understands that accelerating development at enterprise scale requires more than co-pilots, it requires a fundamentally new approach," said Brian Elliott, Co-Founder and CEO of Blitzy. "Their results prove what's possible with an agentic SDLC: measurable productivity gains, faster time to market, and engineers freed to focus on innovation."

Results

In the first 3 months, BFS has already observed a 3-5x increase in development velocity in initial use cases. They now have 120 engineers trained on AI-native workflows, who will continue to unlock potential value through Blitzy. This acceleration is increasing the speed at which BFS is building digital solutions, which will allow them to better serve their customers and generate incremental revenue.

About BFS

Builders FirstSource is the nation's largest supplier of structural building products, value-added components and services to the professional market for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. BFS is focused on providing unparalleled service to both large and small customers. For more information, visit bldr.com.

About Blitzy

Blitzy is the first autonomous software development platform with infinite code context, enabling Fortune 500 companies to ship 5x faster from application design to production code. Blitzy is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit blitzy.com.

