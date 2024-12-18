Blitzy Unveils 'System 2 AI Platform' Capable of Autonomously Building 80% of Enterprise Software Applications in Hours

The agentic platform batch-builds up to 300,000 lines of code in a single 8-hour inference run, cutting end to end development timelines from months to days.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blitzy , the emerging leader in System 2 AI, today announced the launch of the Blitzy Platform, a category-defining agentic platform that dramatically accelerates software development for enterprises by autonomously batch building up to 80% of software applications. Designed for building complex software products with precision and ease, Blitzy enables software engineering teams to execute months-long complex product roadmaps in days, equipping enterprises with the power to meet software demands faster than ever before, while maintaining the crucial role of human oversight for the final, intricate stages of development.

Most AI systems to date have operated with System 1 thinking, a term coined in Daniel Kahenman's best seller 'Thinking Fast and Slow'. System 1 thinking drives fast, near instant results for simple, known problems. System 2 thinking is used for complex problem solving that require deep reasoning.

Earlier this month, OpenAI launched "o1," showcasing its System 2 approach, where a single large language model (LLM) uses algorithms to "think" for 20 seconds, significantly improving code quality. Noam Brown, Prominent AI Research Scientist at OpenAI, noted OpenAI's ambition for AI models to think for hours or more. Blitzy has surpassed this milestone, not by building a specialized model but by orchestrating multiple LLMs to collaborate to achieve 8 to 12 hours of "thinking time," during which thousands of specialized, purpose-built AI agents cooperate, plan, build, and validate software based on technical specs. Blitzy's approach unlocks an order of magnitude increase in code quality, precision, and product velocity.

"We built Blitzy to meet the demands of modern software development and believe it will unlock a world where enterprises can quickly build dozens of hyper-personalized software products to serve every use case," said Sid Pardeshi, co-founder and CTO of Blitzy, and former serial AI inventor at NVIDIA who holds 27 patents. "This isn't just a shift in development speed—it's an entirely new approach, where software engineers are empowered to focus on innovation and the most compelling aspects of their work."

In the rapidly advancing field of agentic AI, Blitzy stands out with a platform that leverages cooperative autonomous agents to transform software development. By combining asynchronous bulk building with advanced validation algorithms, Blitzy delivers up to 300,000 lines of pre-compiled, validated code in a single run, streamlining the entire process. Rather than replacing co-pilots, it provides an advanced starting point, allowing engineers to use their preferred co-pilot to finalize projects, typically the last 20%. Blitzy understands existing codebases, generates documentation, and adds features according to product roadmaps, reducing development timelines from months to days and enabling teams to focus on strategic, human-centered tasks.

"At Blitzy, we believe that AI's role is not to replace human ingenuity, but to supercharge it," said Brian Elliott, co-founder and CEO of Blitzy. "The Blitzy Platform 'thinks' for hours to build complex products with enterprise-grade quality that engineers can trust. The final touches—the creativity, the innovation—still rely on the brilliance of human engineers. Blitzy is designed to handle the heavy lifting, allowing engineers to focus on the most compelling and high-value aspects of their work, ensuring that technology and human expertise go hand in hand."

"Blitzy has the potential to be one of the most transformative technologies in history," said Dave Blundin, Public Company Chairman and Founder of MIT's first Neural Network Company. "For those of us who fought to advance neural networks, this is a vindicating moment."

Blitzy provides free access to its platform for anyone with a work email, enabling the swift creation of software requirements and technical specifications based on detailed product descriptions. A limited time 7-day free trial is available at platform.blitzy.com, with weekly feature updates for pro users rolling out in December. Enterprises needing scaled access can join limited cohorts as Blitzy scales its inference compute capacity.

About Blitzy:

Blitzy , the emerging leader in System 2 AI, enables development teams to transform six-month software projects into six-day turnarounds using Blitzy, an agentic platform that enables thousands of AI Agents to 'think' and cooperate for hours to bulk build software with precision. The platform builds everything AI can deliver in a precise manner, around 80% of any roadmap or new product, supplemented with a human engineering guide to complete the remaining 20% needed for production. With over 27 patents and counting, Blitzy is actively hiring PhDs and senior developers in Cambridge, MA who have a passion for building AI that leverages 'System 2 Thinking' to solve problems at inference.

SOURCE Blitzy