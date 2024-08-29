BLIX UNVEILS VIKA X: INNOVATIVE FOLDING EBIKE WITH UNMATCHED TECHNOLOGY AND SAFETY

Blix Introduces Foldable eBike with Cutting-Edge Technology, Enhanced Safety, and Versatility

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blix, a leading eBike company in the U.S., announces the launch of the Vika X, a groundbreaking foldable eBike designed with state-of-the-art technology to deliver enhanced safety features and one of the best ride performances available on the market.

The Vika X is engineered to provide a safer and easier riding experience, thanks to numerous innovative features such as an advanced torque sensor for responsive and smooth acceleration, and fully automated electronic gear and Pedal Assist Level shifting. The optional auto-shift feature seamlessly adjusts both gear shifting and motor power to match the rider's pedaling, offering an effortless riding experience and enhancing efficiency to achieve up to 70 miles battery range - the longest in the market for hub motor ebikes.

"The Vika X represents a significant leap forward in both technology, safety, and ease of riding," says Blix founder and CEO Pontus Malmberg.

A range of new features has been added to enhance riding safety, including enhanced visibility with brake lights, turn indicators, display with auto-adjusted backlighting that uses an ambient light sensor to adjust the screen's brightness based on the surrounding light, and even integrated high-beam headlight that provides 120 lux illumination at night. Additionally, a speaker-based electronic horn ensures riders are clearly heard in any environment, and hydraulic disc brakes for better stopping power.

"This new Vika X represents a significant leap forward in our mission to integrate health and activity into everyday life," says Blix founder and CEO Pontus Malmberg. "With its combination of cutting-edge technology and enhanced safety features, it's a compelling choice for both urban commuting and recreational riding."

The Vika X also offers app connectivity, allowing riders to control settings and switch between class 2 and 3 modes to get a top pedal speed up to 28mph, access useful data, and monitor service needs. Additionally, over-the-air firmware updates ensure the bike continues to improve throughout its lifespan.

Beyond its advanced technology, the Vika X offers a range of practical features. Its foldable design provides convenience and portability, making it easy to store and transport. With a 312 lbs total payload capacity innovative technology, the Vika X sets a new standard for electric foldable bikes.

Features overview:

Range: Up to 70 miles (614,4Wh Battery)

Up to 70 miles (614,4Wh Battery) Top speed: Switch between Class 3: 28mph, and Class 2: 20mph

Switch between Class 3: 28mph, and Class 2: 20mph E-system: 3-level pedal assist + Auto mode, throttle, torque sensor.

3-level pedal assist + Auto mode, throttle, torque sensor. Lighting system: 120 LUX front light, high beam / low beam. Rear light with brake light and turn indicator.

120 LUX front light, high beam / low beam. Rear light with brake light and turn indicator. Motor: Rear hub, 500W continuous output, 55Nm torque

Rear hub, 500W continuous output, 55Nm torque Other: 8-speed gears with auto mode, hydraulic disc-brakes, 20 x 2.4 tires.

8-speed gears with auto mode, hydraulic disc-brakes, 20 x 2.4 tires. Connectivity: Display on handlebar connects to the Blix app through Bluetooth

Display on handlebar connects to the Blix app through Bluetooth Cargo: Modular design with smart mounting points on the front head-tube holds up to 22 lbs, and rear rack with 60 lbs capacity.

Modular design with smart mounting points on the front head-tube holds up to 22 lbs, and rear rack with 60 lbs capacity. Colors: Available in Slate Gray, Racing Green, Burgundy, Steal Blue.

Available in Slate Gray, Racing Green, Burgundy, Steal Blue. Launch Price: $1,799

Estimated shipping: Sept, 2024

Blix is now accepting pre-orders for the new Vika X. For full specs and more information, visit blixbike.com. Sign up for our e-newsletter, or follow @blixbike on Facebook and Instagram.

About Blix

Founded in 2014 and inspired by its Swedish heritage, Blix makes user-friendly electric bicycles with a unique combination of clean design, high performance and smart utility features. With the ultimate goal to inspire and empower people to live a more fun and healthier life, Blix offers innovative e-bike models including folding, city, cargo, cruiser, commuter, and all-terrain ebikes, each meticulously designed to elevate your everyday experience.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Blix Bicycle