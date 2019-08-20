Blizzard Drops Six New Products At DJ Expo

"We pride ourselves on creativity and imagination with our products, while also serving a range of customer needs," said Lucas Alonso, Product Development Manager at Blizzard. "This lineup can amplify the energy for any event and keep your wallet fat…like these new laser beams!"

Blizzard teamed up with Chuck Levin's Washington Music Center at The DJ Expo for the new product launch. To learn more visit www.blizzardpro.com/DJX19.

About Blizzard Lighting

Blizzard, headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., is a leader in LED video and pro and entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard's products working hard in venues around the world, from the court of college basketball's biggest tournament to the Kentucky Derby and Roman Colosseum. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardpro.com .

Contact: Amanda Witucki, amanda@blizzardpro.com, 414-935-5897

SOURCE Blizzard Lighting

Related Links

https://www.blizzardpro.com

