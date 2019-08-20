Blizzard Drops Six New Products At DJ Expo
Fresh lasers, moving heads & 3D effects featured at booth #711
Aug 20, 2019, 08:30 ET
WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LED innovator Blizzard Lighting returned to DJ Expo in Atlantic City, where the largest gathering of pro DJs is held, and they showcased six new products slated for world domination, or at least your next gig. Attendees who stopped by booth #711 were lucky enough to scope out three new lasers, sweet rainbow effects, a 6-beam moving head and a 3D panel perfect for the DJ elite and lighting professional crowd.
- Pocket Cosmos™ – Harness the power of the universe and get the party started with precision that would rival Nostradamus. This 50mW, 532nm green laser provides sharp aerial effects, comes with built-in automatic & sound active programs, 3-pin DMX in/out and is predicted to be a best seller!
- Shoqwave™ X6 – Spin heads and move bodies with the Shoqwave™ X6. Dazzle the crowd with its 6x10W RGBW 4-in-1 LED moving heads, high output 5.7° beams, infinite pan rotation + 120° head tilt and 3-pin DMX in/out with an IEC power cord.
- LB Spektrum™ – Somewhere over the rainbow lies your pot of DJ gold; we'll help you find it. This fixture features 180° of brilliant rainbow colors (8x3W RGB LEDs), runs in auto, sound active or DMX mode and allows for color mixing, strobe effects and various dimming curves.
- Pocket Pulsar™ – The laser system version of a mic drop. Keep the crowd guessing when the beat will drop with its 300mW triple aperture R/G/B laser system, micro-step wide angle scanning motor and built-in automatic & sound active programs.
- Squarodox™ 3D – The Rubik's Cube of DJ equipment: pre-solved and ready to impress. This mind-warping 3D cube is made up of 192 pixel-mappable 3-in-1 RGB 5050 LED chips, built-in automatic and sound active programs and a PowerCon compatible power in/out.
- Pocket Rocket™ II – So great, we had to make a sequel. This tiny package features a fat beam with even more color for a yuge laser performance! It's easy to use with no DMX to program; you just need to add fog and walk away. It also features LED digital display with auto and sound active modes and is a Class 3R laser — use with caution!
"We pride ourselves on creativity and imagination with our products, while also serving a range of customer needs," said Lucas Alonso, Product Development Manager at Blizzard. "This lineup can amplify the energy for any event and keep your wallet fat…like these new laser beams!"
Blizzard teamed up with Chuck Levin's Washington Music Center at The DJ Expo for the new product launch. To learn more visit www.blizzardpro.com/DJX19.
About Blizzard Lighting
Blizzard, headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., is a leader in LED video and pro and entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard's products working hard in venues around the world, from the court of college basketball's biggest tournament to the Kentucky Derby and Roman Colosseum. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardpro.com.
Contact: Amanda Witucki, amanda@blizzardpro.com, 414-935-5897
SOURCE Blizzard Lighting
