Blizzard is Making Electromagnetic Waves with 8 New Products at the LDI Show

All those in Las Vegas attending LDI – the leading tradeshow for live design professionals worldwide – will get a first-hand look at the new cast to Blizzard's highly-anticipated production, including several moving head zooms, strobes and their very own wireless controller with companion app (both engineered and manufactured in Wisconsin, USA).

– Nice Shooting, Tex! This 200W LED spot moving head packs both precision and power, while featuring a 13°-27° motorized zoom – perfect for short or long throws. Bedazzle and excite the crowd with an 8 color + open color wheel and gobos galore – all rotating, indexable and replaceable. MystACL™ Z – Shake it fast, but watch yourself, because this 10x 30W LED zoom bar with motorized tilt is loaded with top-of-the-line features! Mystify your audience with its OSRAM™ Ostar RGBW 4-in-1 LEDs and full pixel mapping capabilities. Create effects that range from a narrow angle light curtain to a wide-angle wash with its 3°-60° zoom.

– It's a hard-knock light; make way, it's taking center stage! This professional moving head fixture is fitted with 7x 40W OSRAM™ Ostar RGBW 4-in-1 LEDs and full pixel mapping capabilities via DMX. It also offers an ultra-fast and precise motorized zoom (4.5°-36°) for narrow to wide moving beams. Can we get an encore? Flurry™ Z – Stop, collaborate and listen, Blizzard's back with a brand-new invention —meet Flurry™ Z, featuring 19x 15W ultra-bright 4-in-1 RGBW LEDs and three zones (inner, middle and outer) of LED control. It also offers fast and smooth 5°-50° degree zoom for sharp beams, wide coverage and everything in between. Ice, ice baby!

– Bend space and time with nearly 1.21 gigawatts of power coming from this retro blinder with RGB effects. Harness the energy of 3x 60W warm white LEDs and 48x 0.5W RGB LEDs for futuristic background effects. Then command your show with 30 speed controllable built-in programs plus individual control of warm white LEDs. Mister Stroboto™ – We are not worthy, domo arigato Mister Stroboto! He's a freakishly talented, IP65 rated, white LED blinder with 90-degree, in-your-face strobe effects. Take total control and leverage flash, jump and fade effects with background colors via 32x 3W 3-in-1 RGB LEDs to put on a great show worldwide – a must-have for any lighting arsenal!

– The power upgrade you need on stage with 4x USB ports plus 4x 20A Edison power outlets. SoC-It™ + @Full app – Fully-engineered and manufactured in Wisconsin , Blizzard's wireless DMX controller is powered by its very own companion app @Full.

Get a first look at this new set of gadgets galore when you stop by booth 1223 at LDI along with an IRiS™ LED video display sure to shine for showcase showdown!

About Blizzard Lighting

Blizzard, headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., is a leader in LED video and pro and entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard's products working hard in venues around the world, from the court of college basketball's biggest tournament to the Kentucky Derby and Roman Colosseum. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardpro.com.

Contact: Amanda Witucki

Director of Marketing

Blizzard Lighting, LLC

Email: amanda@blizzardlighting.com

SOURCE Blizzard Lighting

