Blizzard Law Attorneys Named to National List of Top Plaintiffs Lawyers

Lawdragon list of 500 leading plaintiff consumer lawyers features both partners

HOUSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blizzard Law, PLLC partners have been named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers listing for 2023, a distinguished legal guide featuring the top plaintiffs attorneys in the nation.

Trial lawyers Ed Blizzard and Anna Greenberg earned the recognition for their reputation in securing favorable verdicts and settlements on behalf of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation.

"It's inspiring to know our dedication and results are acknowledged by our peers in the industry," said firm founder Mr. Blizzard. "The list is full of great leaders in this profession and we feel honored to be named among them."

The firm has recently enhanced its practice in civil litigation related to sexual assault cases, taking on large travel industry companies such as Hilton and securing a $44.6 million verdict on behalf of a woman who was sexually assaulted at a hotel. Blizzard Law continues to pursue similar cases representing women and travelers, developing a national reputation for tenacity and success.

Adding to their long list of professional accolades, Mr. Blizzard and Ms. Greenberg are also repeat honorees of Best Lawyers in America.

Additionally, for three consecutive years, Ms. Greenberg has been honored by Texas Rising Stars for her work in mass tort litigation and personal injury lawsuits on behalf of plaintiffs. She was also recently named to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 list, which recognizes the state's top young lawyers.

Mr. Blizzard has earned distinguished recognition by Thomson Reuter's Super Lawyers for over a decade.

Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers legal guide recognizes the lawyers who stand on the front line of justice by taking on the toughest cases. Selection is based on peer assessment and independent research of an attorney's record of securing positive verdicts and settlements.

