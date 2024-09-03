BLK & Bold Welcomes Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders as Co-Owner: Elevating Coffee Culture and Community Impact

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages, the specialty coffee and tea social enterprise, is excited to announce its partnership with entrepreneur, legendary Hall of Fame athlete, and esteemed coach, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders , who joins the company as co-owner and social change leader.

Coach Prime, known for his transformative impact both on and off the field, found a kindred spirit in BLK & Bold's mission to brew positive change through coffee. Inspired by the brand's dedication to social impact, Sanders saw a unique opportunity to collaborate and amplify BLK & Bold's efforts in empowering underserved communities. A man of routine and discipline, Coach Prime starts his mornings with a cup of BLK & Bold, a ritual that fuels his day with the same drive and focus he demands on the field. His connection to the brand is anchored in shared values of community empowerment and excellence.

"Joining BLK & Bold is more than just a business move for me—it's about making a LASTING IMPACT," said Coach Prime. "I've always believed in the power of giving back and uplifting others, and with BLK & Bold, we have the perfect platform to do just that."

Founded in 2018 by Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, BLK & Bold has experienced explosive growth, evolving from a small garage operation and e-commerce site to being featured in over 11,000 retail stores, including major chains like Albertsons, Target, Amazon, Walgreens and Giant. All products are also available on the brand's website at blkandbold.com. The certified B Corp brand has secured its place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for two consecutive years. Beyond its tremendous growth, the brand continues to disrupt the coffee industry with its social impact model, consistently pledging 5% of gross profits to initiatives aimed at empowering underserved youth and communities.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Coach Prime to the BLK & Bold family," said Pernell Cezar, Co-Founder and CEO of BLK & Bold. "His commitment to excellence, passion for positive change, and unparalleled influence align perfectly with our values and vision. Together, we aim to inspire, educate, and drive meaningful impact within our communities."

As an active co-owner and partner, Coach Prime will be directly involved in amplifying BLK & Bold's commitment to reshaping the coffee industry. With a focus on marketing, creative, business development, and strategic partnerships, he will work closely with Cezar and Johnson to further their vision of an inclusive and impactful brand. At the heart of this collaboration is the shared belief in delivering a quality brew that energizes consumers and also drives meaningful change. The partnership will also be followed by campaigns that tap into the values of the social enterprise and engage consumers through storytelling and community involvement.

"From the very beginning, our vision for BLK & Bold was not just about creating and selling coffee and tea products, but also about brewing positive change in the communities that need it most," said Rod Johnson, Co-Founder and Chief Values Officer. "The addition of Coach Prime to our team is a special moment for us. We recognize and applaud his efforts to provide safe spaces and opportunities for underserved youth, and it is an honor to continue serving our community together."

In 2024, the company launched the BLK & Bold Foundation, further solidifying its commitment to creating sustainable and impactful change.

For more information about BLK & Bold and its initiatives, please visit www.blkandbold. com.

Coach Prime's representatives at SMAC Entertainment facilitated this partnership.

ABOUT BLK & Bold:

Founded by Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, BLK & Bold is a trailblazing coffee brand committed to fostering a community centered around social impact. From its modest beginnings in a garage with a tabletop roaster, the company has grown into a 33,000 sq ft warehouse and has donated over a quarter of a million dollars to date. As the first Black-owned coffee nationally distributed coffee brand, BLK & Bold proudly allocates 5% of its gross profits to initiatives that support youth programming, workforce development, and community growth. Its B Corp certification attests to the company's dedication to upholding the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. Recognized as one of The Fast 50: Top Growing NMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and a two-time Inc. 5000 list maker, BLK & Bold exemplifies rapid growth and innovation in the industry.

