BLK and &pizza Create Crowd-Sourced "BLK Pizza" from Dating App Users

The BLK Pizza Pie was created based on BLK app user data on favorite toppings, doughs, and sauces. This pizza will be available at &pizza locations in New York, New Jersey, the DMV region including Baltimore, MD; Philadelphia, PA; and Richmond, VA – where the survey responses for toppings were collected. The BLK Pizza Pie will be a featured menu item under the "Heavy Hitter" section for the entirety of Black History Month through March 31, so customers in these areas are encouraged to try out the signature pie!

Getting everyone to agree on pizza topping is always going to be difficult (i.e., the age-old and never-ending pineapple on pizza debate), but this National Pizza Day, the BLK Pizza Pie represents a pie that you didn't have to roll dice, flip a coin, or play rock-paper-scissors for everyone to enjoy!

The final ingredients include &pizza dough, classic tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, grilled onion, chicken, crushed red and black pepper, and garlic puree.

"BLK is always looking for new ways to not only grow our community, but also foster genuine comfort and familiarity for our users," said Jonathan Kirkland , Head of Marketing & Brand for BLK. "It's been a great experience working with &pizza to create options based on app users' personal preferences, and exceptionally proud that we're able to offer this throughout Black History Month and beyond."

"We're incredibly excited to partner with BLK to celebrate Black love and Black history throughout the month of February," said Charae Carter Jenkins , Marketing Director for &pizza. "The first limited-time offer we will explore in 2021, this partnership will fall under our new pizzaworld initiative and will be followed by additional, innovative collaborations bringing new flavors, incentives, and experiences to our consumers."

This partnership follows the recent launch of the dating app's " Once You Go BLK" campaign , which aims to reframe what it means to "go BLK" through empowering messaging about the positive outcomes and implications of being a part of the BLK community, lauding the unlimited potential of the millennial and GenZ Black community.

Customers can purchase the pizza via the &pizza app, and can visit www.andpizza.com for additional information.

ABOUT BLK

BLK was introduced in August 2017 and is currently the leading dating and lifestyle app for Black singles. With a goal of helping users find love at its core, BLK has built a community and space where Black love in all its forms and expressions can happen every day. BLK's mission is simple: bring Black people together to spark meaningful connections.

ABOUT &PIZZA

Founded in 2012 in Washington, D.C.'s historic H Street NE corridor, &pizza set out to create a different kind of pizza shop - one where experience is the focal point, + every shop reflects the culture and people of its neighborhood. &pizza is known for its critically acclaimed pizza and craft beverages, ampersand-tattooed employees (The Tribe), localized shop design and fight for a living wage.

SOURCE BLK