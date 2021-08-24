blk. Increases Retail Presence, Adding 500 Walmart Stores to Distribution Portfolio

blk. has proven to be a popular beverage on e-commerce sites, achieving strong consumer appeal with its online presence, and on social media channels such as Tik Tok. The functional beverage contains organic trace minerals, a pH of 8+ and electrolytes, delivering the power of a sport drinks, while maintaining the purity and taste of water. The blk. line includes thirteen varieties in 500 ml. bottles, with three of those varieties now available in select Walmart stores from California to Texas:

blk. Original : blk. ORIGINAL Alkaline pH 8.0+ For those who like it straight up! A smooth and refreshing blend of fulvic trace minerals, hydration and electrolytes. Our blend of trace minerals is what gives blk. its' distinct black color.

: blk. ORIGINAL Alkaline pH 8.0+ For those who like it straight up! A smooth and refreshing blend of fulvic trace minerals, hydration and electrolytes. Our blend of trace minerals is what gives blk. its' distinct black color. blk. Dirty Lemonade : A softly sweet lemonade with a tart finish quenching any thirst. A blend of fulvic minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, electrolytes and immune boosters in a sugar-free refreshing lemon-flavored functional beverage.

: A softly sweet lemonade with a tart finish quenching any thirst. A blend of fulvic minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, electrolytes and immune boosters in a sugar-free refreshing lemon-flavored functional beverage. blk. Black Cherry: A softly sweet cherry with a tart finish quenching any thirst. A blend of fulvic minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, electrolytes and immune boosters in a sugar-free refreshing cherry-flavored functional beverage.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Walmart, which has an extensive store footprint that will allow others to discover the amazing benefits that this functional beverage can provide," said Sara Bergstein, CEO of blk. "We know that our product is unmatched in terms of nutrients. Fulvic acids have been utilized in many cultures for centuries and have been documented in hundreds of independent professional studies to remove toxins from the body, help with digestion, and more. Now customers can easily access these nutrients by picking up a bottle at a Walmart near them."

The expansion of blk. is the next step in the company's retail rollout across the country, adding to its already 25,000 retail door count. blk. is now available at Walmart and online at Walmart.com and https://shop.getblk.com/.

To learn more about blk., please visit the blk. website and follow blk. on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok (@blk.water) and Twitter (@blkbeverages).

Established in 2011, blk. is the first all-natural, pure alkaline functional beverage infused with fulvic trace minerals, a super nutrient resulting in the beverage's dark hue. The blk. portfolio is sold online and in over 25,000 retail doors nationwide. blk.'s core product line includes Original, Dirty Lemonade, Black Cherry, Cucumber Mint, Watermelon, Lime, Yuzu, Lychee, Strawberry Rhubarb, Orange Vanilla, Grape, Electric Coconut, and Black & Blueberry. blk. recently introduced blk. Drops, which are flavorless and can fulvic-charge any drinks you already consume. blk. has zero carbs, zero sugar, and zero calories, is gluten-free, kosher, and vegan, making it the perfect go-to wellness beverage that tastes refreshing and clean. blk. helps replenish your body for optimal health. For more information visit, https://shop.getblk.com/.

