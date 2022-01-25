BLK STRY Studio - Frisco's Newest Natural Light Photography Studio

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Frisco, Texas (Far North Dallas), BLK STRY Studio is a bright and inviting space that gives photographers, videographers, event planners, and workshop educators an opportunity to bring their vision to life. If you're looking for a far North Dallas photo studio rental space in the Frisco, TX area, you'll love our BRAND NEW 2500 square foot indoor/outdoor studio. The boutique natural light photo studio includes 14+ storyboards with colorful and modern furniture. It also has an outdoor spacious patio area, which is great for sunset photos.

Natural Light Studio Rental

Whether you want to rent a photography studio for a day or book our space hourly, BLK STRY Studio has many options for you.

BLK STRY Studio was created so that creatives like yourselves could tell your own story. Shape your own narrative for the world to see. Again, this studio is custom designed with various storyboards to help you be your creative selves. Literally, you can just come in and start creating. Don't forget to leave your story on your way out. Welcome to your new space!

BLK STRY Studio is the sole Black owned photography/videography studio in Frisco, Texas. It was founded by entrepreneurs LaJune King and Dimitrius King. LaJune is a photographer who also owns and operates Photos by LJK. They designed an inclusive space that allowed creatives to bring their visions to life through their lens.

For media inquires please email Dimitrius King at [email protected] or call 972.214.5723.

