BLK. WATER BECOMES OFFICIAL SPONSOR FOR IN THE BLACK NETWORK'S NEW TALK SHOW, CROWNED

CROWNED to Premiere October 2, Day of Network's Official Launch

LOS ANGELES , Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN), a streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences, announced a partnership with blk., the only functional beverage infused with fulvic and humic acid, as the official sponsor of ITBN's new engaging talk show, CROWNED. Featuring lively hosts Vivica A. Fox, Syleena Johnson, Chanel Nicole Scott and Kendra G., blk.'s partnership will power the wonderful hosts, guests, and crew with the best functional beverage on the market.

"Our goal is to empower people to achieve optimal vitality and longevity. And so, just a few short years ago, I sat in our newly opened office with my two sister co-founders and we built blk. from the ground up to fulfill this mission," said blk. CEO Sara Bergstein. "We pioneered the expansion of our dark water amidst many naysayers but we persevered and thrived. I am excited for blk. to be a part of Crowned. I'm inspired by what our Hosts have done in their lives, and their decision to share their views with the world."

"I am grateful for the opportunity for blk. to become the official sponsor of CROWNED. Their mission and business model aligns with ours at ITBN and we look forward to promoting both the show and the brand on a weekly basis," said In The Black Network's CEO and Founder James DuBose.

Powered by Brightcove, ITBN also recently announced their partnerships with MERGETV, a faith-based entertainment platform, and Homestead Entertainment, a global distribution company focused on highlighting people of color, to bring over 800+ film titles and scripted series to the AVOD platform. Launching October 2, the premiere-free network will stream on a dedicated app that is available for download on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

ABOUT IN THE BLACK NETWORK

IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN) is an AVOD streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences. With an expansive collection of Black-focused entertainment, viewers can access multi-genre content from Black creators, including sports, music, scripted, drama, talk, kids/family, feature films and more. The platform's media library contains an extended list of fan-favorites from established studios and distributors, as well as a selection of content from the vault of Fox Television Stations: Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, CheMinistry, The Score, Worth a Conversation with Jeezy, Kitchen Talk with Maino, and Crockett's Corner with Ray Crockett. In addition, ITBN produces original entertainment that further uplifts Black culture and pride. The premiere-free network streams on a dedicated app that is available for download on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

ABOUT blk.

blk. is a pure water infused with Fulvic Acid through our patented process called "Fulvic Fusion™". It's a soft water and smooth on the palette. blk. tastes just like premium water, but has more minerals and health benefits than any other water or functional beverage on the market.

SOURCE IN THE BLACK NETWORK