BLK. WATER BECOMES OFFICIAL SPONSOR FOR IN THE BLACK NETWORK'S NEW TALK SHOW, CROWNED

News provided by

IN THE BLACK NETWORK

29 Sep, 2023, 16:37 ET

CROWNED to Premiere October 2, Day of Network's Official Launch

LOS ANGELES , Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN), a streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences, announced a partnership with blk., the only functional beverage infused with fulvic and humic acid, as the official sponsor of ITBN's new engaging talk show, CROWNED. Featuring lively hosts Vivica A. Fox, Syleena Johnson, Chanel Nicole Scott and Kendra G., blk.'s partnership will power the wonderful hosts, guests, and crew with the best functional beverage on the market.

"Our goal is to empower people to achieve optimal vitality and longevity. And so, just a few short years ago, I sat in our newly opened office with my two sister co-founders and we built blk. from the ground up to fulfill this mission," said blk. CEO Sara Bergstein. "We pioneered the expansion of our dark water amidst many naysayers but we persevered and thrived. I am excited for blk. to be a part of Crowned. I'm inspired by what our Hosts have done in their lives, and their decision to share their views with the world."

"I am grateful for the opportunity for blk. to become the official sponsor of CROWNED. Their mission and business model aligns with ours at ITBN and we look forward to promoting both the show and the brand on a weekly basis," said In The Black Network's CEO and Founder James DuBose.

Powered by Brightcove, ITBN also recently announced their partnerships with MERGETV, a faith-based entertainment platform, and Homestead Entertainment, a global distribution company focused on highlighting people of color, to bring over 800+ film titles and scripted series to the AVOD platform. Launching October 2, the premiere-free network will stream on a dedicated app that is available for download on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

ABOUT IN THE BLACK NETWORK
IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN) is an AVOD streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences. With an expansive collection of Black-focused entertainment, viewers can access multi-genre content from Black creators, including sports, music, scripted, drama, talk, kids/family, feature films and more. The platform's media library contains an extended list of fan-favorites from established studios and distributors, as well as a selection of content from the vault of Fox Television Stations: Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, CheMinistry, The Score, Worth a Conversation with Jeezy, Kitchen Talk with Maino, and Crockett's Corner with Ray Crockett. In addition, ITBN produces original entertainment that further uplifts Black culture and pride. The premiere-free network streams on a dedicated app that is available for download on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

ABOUT blk. 
blk. is a pure water infused with Fulvic Acid through our patented process called "Fulvic Fusion™". It's a soft water and smooth on the palette. blk. tastes just like premium water, but has more minerals and health benefits than any other water or functional beverage on the market.

SOURCE IN THE BLACK NETWORK

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.