BLLA's Boutique Hotel Investment Conference Returns June 6 with Who's Who of Hospitality & Beyond

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association's (BLLA) most acclaimed event of the year, the Boutique Hotel Investment Conference, returns June 6 for a powerhouse lineup at The Times Center in New York. This year's distinguished conference brings together industry's most elite hoteliers, C-level executives, entrepreneurs and investors as well as the most creative minds in the general boutique space. As the clear leaders in the boutique lifestyle space, BLLA's mission is to globally connect independent, upscale hoteliers and businesses with fellow industry innovators, discerning consumers and global educators.

Boutique Investment Rocks Hospitality Real Estate Icons

More than 40 speakers representing the boutique, lifestyle, wellness and fashion spaces will discuss industry successes and challenges, while also exploring the next generation of boutique money. Speakers include: CMO Lindsay Nelson of Vox Media; Founder Jayma Cardoso of The Surf Lodge; Managing Director Javier Egipciaco of Arlo Hotels; Managing Director Jeff Carvalho of Highsnobiety; COO Annika Meller of Anine Bing; Rob Cartwright, Co-Working Hospitality Executive.

"The industry is ever-changing and BLLA is at the forefront of that movement as we continue to elevate, connect and educate the community on the space," says BLLA Founder and CEO Frances Kiradjian. "Our annual Investment conference sets industry trends for the year ahead while connecting true hospitality visionaries."

"We've created an experience to gather the money in boutique and move hospitality forward. BLLA isn't afraid to do what's different, we thrive because of that," says BLLA COO Ariela Kiradjian.

Javier Egipciaco of Arlo Hotels, New York's hottest new micro-lifestyle concept, will explore how boutique hotels are maintaining cultural relevancy by creating immersive experiences. As the fashion industry continues to merge into the world of boutique, Annika Meller of Anine Bing will speak to powering an international lifestyle brand centered around boutique, while Jeff Carvehlo of Highsnobiety will delve into how he transformed a blog into a media empire and authority on urban luxury.

Following the panels and several power networking sessions with the most sought-after financiers and hotel luminaries, will be The Stay Boutique After-Party hosted by BLLA. Also included in ticket registration is a welcome breakfast and gourmet lunch.

