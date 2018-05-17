BLM Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg and Milk

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693020/Front_view.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693021/Rear_view.jpg )



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

In cooperation with ALDI, the affected product has been removed from its stores. ALDI is the only retailer with this product. The affected product was packaged in a 6.70 oz. glass jar with a multicolored printed paper label and a twist-off metal lid. The UPC code is 041498147631. The best-by date and lot codes affected are

Lot Code Best-By Date LA 016 07-16-2019, 07-01-2019 LA 017 07-17-2019, 07-01-2019, 09-17-2019 LA 052 08-21-2019 LA 053 08-22-2019 LA 085 09-26-2019 LAB 312 05-08-2019 LAB 324 05-20-2019 LAB 325 05-21-2019

The best-by-date and lot code are marked by ink on the back label.

The product was available for purchase in the following states: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and West Virginia.

The product was also available for purchase to ALDI customers in the Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles areas through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported. No other ALDI or BLM products are affected by this recall.

If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund.

Customers who have questions about this recall may contact ALDI customer service via aldi.us/customer-service or 1-800-325-7894, Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CST.

The product recall was initiated after it was discovered in a label review that the product containing egg and milk was delivered with a label not explicitly indicating the presence of those ingredients. BLM sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause.

Press Contact:

Sara Spethmann

+49-4181-929-193

info@blm-pantos.de

ALDI US, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm CST, Phone 1-800-325-7894

BLM US Customer Contact 24/7, Phone 920-698-2561

SOURCE BLM Prod.-und Vertriebsges. mbH & Co. KG