BLMP & Ambisafe Announce A New Partnership

BLMP is rapidly resolving the inefficiencies in the modern market for in-game or in-app items (virtual goods). At present, the companies and brands that own content are looking for new ways to advertise to consumers. On the other hand, publishers are constantly looking for newer and better content, especially branded content, to help expand their reach. By developing revolutionary applications for blockchain technology, BLMP is making it easier for global brands and digital publishers to form licensing agreements and be confident they will both reap the benefits.

For BLMP to provide the highest level of security for its customers, it must provide secure, efficient tools for transactions between businesses and their users. Ambisafe offers the skills and experience to help produce this groundbreaking business-to-business-to-consumer ("B2B2C") ecosystem. Having served a wide variety of ICOs worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Ambisafe has designed everything from smart wallets to registry frameworks to smart contracts to asset managers. By working with Ambisafe, BLMP's internal blockchain development team can tap into one of the most experienced technical teams in the crypto programming world, providing a strong foundation for the future of branded virtual goods.

Ambisafe Overview

From the early days of Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies, Ambisafe has been active within the blockchain community to provide custom blockchain solutions. The company creates software that blockchain platforms can use to keep their assets and those of their users safe, organized, and accessible. These include wallets, asset managers, and registry frameworks, all of which are designed with the following goals in mind:

Security - Ambisafe ensures that its clients' assets are totally protected from external theft or tampering.

- Ambisafe ensures that its clients' assets are totally protected from external theft or tampering. Customization - Recognizing that each company uses cryptocurrencies in a different way, Ambisafe gives users the ability to tailor their registry frameworks and smart contracts to their own unique strengths and needs.

- Recognizing that each company uses cryptocurrencies in a different way, Ambisafe gives users the ability to tailor their registry frameworks and smart contracts to their own unique strengths and needs. Flexibility - Ambisafe allows companies and individuals to manage multiple digital assets at once. It also keeps its tools highly scalable, so that users can continue to rely on them no matter how large and complex their assets and activities grow.

Ambisafe has helped develop smart contract solutions for a wide range of companies, including Chronicle, Propy, Polybius, and G Coin. Thanks to this experience and the company's broad array of skills, it is fully prepared for all of the challenges that BLMP will face.

Complement to BLMP

BLMP has been using blockchain technology to bolster the branded virtual goods industry. Branded virtual goods are created when digital publishers submit requests to brands to use that brand within their digital platform. When brands approve the request, the item is created digitally and is made available for sale within the proposed digital platform. For virtual goods to be created, brands and publishers must be able to engage in licensing agreements with one another, a process that is often mired in inefficiencies and a lack of transparency.

BLMP streamlines the process of forming licensing agreements for virtual goods. The platform leverages blockchain technology to create immutable chains of data that enables publishers and brands to create self-enforcing contracts that instantly track transactions and distributes sales proceeds safely and transparently. By working with Ambisafe, BLMP's internal blockchain development team can tap into one of the most experienced technical teams within the tokenization market providing a strong foundation for the future of branded virtual goods.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blmp--ambisafe-announce-a-new-partnership-300658476.html

SOURCE Blockchain Licensing Marketplace