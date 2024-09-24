BLN SOFTWARE ACQUIRES REiDEAL MASTER

Presenting New Opportunities for Their Wholesale Partners & Their Clients

VERNON, Conn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLN Software is proud to announce the acquisition of REiDeal Master, an innovative real estate investment platform. This strategic acquisition highlights BLN Software's commitment to providing top-tier solutions in the real estate investment space by incorporating advanced data and insights that empower both the company's wholesale partners and their investor clients.

With the acquisition of REiDeal Master, BLN Software is poised to revolutionize the way real estate investors find new properties. The platform offers real-time data, including deal analyzers, public records, mortgage information, and rental comparisons, enabling users to make informed and profitable investment decisions. This acquisition enhances the company's existing suite of software offerings by providing unparalleled access to comprehensive real estate data and streamlining the investment process for investors.

Key Features of the BLN Software and REiDeal Master Acquisition:

Data-Driven Insights: The acquisition of REiDeal Master delivers real-time transactional data, helping lenders and investors identify and capitalize on profitable real estate opportunities. The platform reduces risk and increases the likelihood of investment success.



Customizable Solutions: REiDeal Master offers customizable features, ensuring that users can tailor their experience to meet specific needs, such as marketing tools, CRM capabilities and lead sourcing. This flexibility gives lenders and investors the tools required to thrive in an ever-evolving market.



Enhanced Investment Opportunities: With REiDeal Master investors can now monitor transactional activities more effectively, anticipate investment moves, and seize sales opportunities as they arise.

"We are excited to welcome REiDeal Master into the BLN Software suite of offerings," said Matthew Volz, Managing Director. "This acquisition not only enhances our platform's offerings but also solidifies our position as a leader in the real estate investment space. With this acquisition we are providing our clients and their clients with a significant advantage in making informed, profitable decisions."

As the industry continues to grow and change, BLN Software remains at the forefront, offering cutting-edge software solutions that drive success. The acquisition of REiDeal Master transforms how BLN Software's wholesale clients serve their investor clients, enabling them to make more informed investment decisions, mitigate risk, and maximize returns.

With the acquisition of REiDeal Master, BLN Software is taking their commitment to empowering their company's lenders and brokers, to take their investors to new heights, providing them with the tools and insights they need to succeed in a competitive market.

About BLN Software

BLN Software is the leading software provider for the private lending industry. BLN's platform centralizes and organizes deal scenarios from direct investors, mortgage brokers, and private lenders in a cloud-based solution. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in real estate investing and lending software, BLN Software streamlines the lending process for mortgage brokers and private lenders. BLN's platform offers a Loan Origination System and Loan Management System, allowing users to order credit reports, background checks, property valuations, and upload required documents. Additionally, BLN's platform allows users to easily store, and access client contact information.

With BLN Software, users can increase efficiency and grow their business. Choose the industry-leading software solution for your lending needs.

About REiDeal Master

REiDeal Master is an all-in-one subscription-based technology platform that equips real estate investors with all the tools they need to thrive in every stage of the investment cycle. From market research to closing that next deal, REiDEAL MASTER's comprehensive technology suite gives investors the competitive edge they need to succeed in any market conditions. For more information REiDEAL MASTER, visit www.REiDEALMASTER.com.

SOURCE BLN Software