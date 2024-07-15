Blo Blow Dry Bar Announces Partnership with Bare Minerals, Launches Retail Products in U.S. and Canada Locations

Leading Beauty Franchise Teams Up with Cruelty-Free Makeup and Skincare Brand as it Gears up for Next Era of Growth with 125 Locations Open by Year-End

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Clean Beauty Day (July 15), Blo Blow Dry Bar announces it has partnered with Bare Minerals, a globally-recognized cruelty-free makeup and skincare brand. Starting today, Blo Blow Dry Bar locations across the U.S. and Canada will use the clean beauty brand in its makeup services, and Bare Minerals will be Blo's exclusive retail makeup brand. As it gears up to expand its brand footprint and brand awareness, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise continues to secure partnerships with top-of-the-line hair and beauty brands.

A unique component of the partnership, Bare Minerals has curated three exclusive looks for Blo Blow Dry Bar that will be added to the other five signature looks that guests or member can purchase. These include:

Professional & Polished: For those who want to look their best for work or a lunch date, this is a clean, simple look that can be accomplished in a matter of minutes. The eyes are emphasized with mixed textures and a pop of liner, complexion is medium coverage with a natural finish, and the lip color is complementary to one's skin tone.

For those who want to look their best for work or a lunch date, this is a clean, simple look that can be accomplished in a matter of minutes. The eyes are emphasized with mixed textures and a pop of liner, complexion is medium coverage with a natural finish, and the lip color is complementary to one's skin tone. Glowingly Natural: Sometimes natural really is the way to go as it can be fitting for any occasion. This exclusive look boasts simple eyes achieved with complementary tones, a fresh complexion that glows with flushed, bronzed cheeks, and a sheer lip color with a dewy finish.

Sometimes natural really is the way to go as it can be fitting for any occasion. This exclusive look boasts simple eyes achieved with complementary tones, a fresh complexion that glows with flushed, bronzed cheeks, and a sheer lip color with a dewy finish. Make a Statement: It's nice to add some drama to your look every once in a while, and this one is perfect for a date night, concert, or special event. In this final exclusive look, the eyes are emphasized with deeper and more colorful tones while the complexion is naturally matte and cheeks are sculpted.

"This is an exciting time for our brand with the expected growth that lies ahead, and Bare Minerals is the perfect partnership to add as we continue to evolve our makeup services," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We are industry innovators and leaders, and we take that role very seriously which is why we are always looking for additional ways we can roll out the pink carpet to each franchisee and guest that walks in our doors."

In an industry where trends come and go, Blo Blow Dry Bar continues to innovate and expand its offerings to continue to meet the changing needs and interest of consumers. Proving to be a forward-thinking brand, Blo Blow Dry Bar partners with a carefully curated selection of premium brands who offer a variety of hair products, accessories and makeup. Bare Minerals joins an impressive roster of partners, including: Color Wow, Coola, Glam Seamless, KITSCH, OLAPLEX, Patchology, Tweezerman, and UNITE.

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

To learn more about Blo Blow Dry Bar, visit: blomedry.com. Stay connected with the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 160 locations open and in various stages of development across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar