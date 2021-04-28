Blo Blow Dry Bar Announces Two-Unit Franchise Agreement Igniting New Jersey Development

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, announced today the signing of a two-unit franchise agreement to expand its presence in The Garden State. This agreement ignites development momentum as Blo Blow Dry bar aims to bring 20 new locations, through strategic franchise partnerships, to the state over the next five years.

Currently, Blo Blow Dry bar has four successful locations open and operating in Franklin Lakes, Jersey City, West Orange and Bernardsville. Building on this success, the new two-unit agreement will bring a location to Morristown, slated to open in Q4 2021, and an additional location, with an anticipated opening date in late 2022 or early 2023.

Behind the recent New Jersey development is dynamic husband and wife duo, Shar and Alichia Pourreza. Shar grew up in Santa Monica before moving to New Jersey 30 years ago and now is the head of a large energy team at a Wall Street investment bank and owns a small business called Pristine Auto Spa and Service Center. Alichia is a "Jersey Girl" born and raised and has an extensive business background from being a part owner of her family's kitchen and bath manufacturing business. Throughout her time in the family business, Pourreza [Alichia] oversaw sales, marketing, relationships with distributors as well as the day-to-day operations. With two young children now in school, Alichia is looking forward to concentrating on her new business endeavor full-time.

"I have a business background and I absolutely love fashion, hair and make-up," said, Pourreza [Alichia]. "After we sold our family business, I was looking for new opportunities. I visited a Blo Blow Dry Bar in New Jersey and fell in love with everything about the company and about the blow out process. I always had a goal to return to work after my children were born and knew my career path would eventually lead me to the beauty industry. Blo Blow Dry Bar is a small business backed by immense corporate support that I can run and feel comfortable and confident doing so on my own."

With an open real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are seeking franchise partners to continue to expand in key markets across the state including Cherry Hill, Edison, Fairlawn, Middleton, New Brunswick Township, Princeton and more.

"New Jersey is ripe for growth within the blow dry bar space," said, Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "The demographics and high population density of the area will allow us to expand our footprint on the East Coast. We are thrilled to welcome Shar and Alichia to the Blo Blow Dry Bar franchise family and are looking forward to their continued growth and the incredible impact they'll make in their community."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes seven signature styles – from a sleek ponytail to lively and bouncy curls. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing blow dry bar franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry as continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the blow out experience can be. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchise partners. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

"We're eager to build on the momentum of this partnership to make our catwalk-quality blow outs accessible to women across New Jersey," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Our proven business model, strong culture and exceptional franchise partners means great growth opportunities for our sector-leading brand."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

