Blo Blow Dry Bar Continues Rolling Out Its Pink Carpet, Secures Three Signed Agreements to Further Texas Expansion

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Brings on New Partners to Expand in the Lonestar State

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, announces it has secured agreements with three new franchise partners that will bring three new bars to Texas over the next two years. These locations add to the existing 27 bars in its Texas portfolio and furthers the brand's footprint in the state.

Blo Blow Dry Bar Texas Signed Agreements:

College Station : Behind this new location is Texas native and Baylor alumni, Kara Kirk . Not only was Kirk a consistent "blo-goer," she has a deep passion for all things beauty and wellness, and also led a group of more than 100 women during her time as a Mary Kay director. When she found that Blo Blow Dry Bar's concept was a one stop shop for hair and makeup, she knew it was the perfect fit. Kirk is eager for the opportunity to bring a downtown beauty oasis to the College Station community and its more than 75,000 students that attend Texas A&M University . Kirk's bar will be located at 850 William D. Fitch Pkwy and is slated to open by years-end.

This single unit agreement is being spearheaded by fierce "mom-repeneur," . Her long-time desire to own and operate her own business led to searching for an opportunity that aligned with her existing lifestyle. Similar to Blo Blow Dry Bar, she believes that looking and feeling like the best version of yourself inspires confidence. Vazquez-Campagna is thrilled to share that mission with the rapidly growing community of Easton Park as she turns a deep passion into a business opportunity. Plano : Rolling out the pink carpet in her hometown of Plano is Shannon Ambrozy . Following her 20-year tenure as a global consultant and strategy expert, Ambrozy returned home and using that expertise to embark on her entrepreneurial journey. As a 2016 recipient of the National Association of Professional Women VIP Woman of the Year Circle Award, she knows what it means to empower women – and this is what she's setting out to do with her Blo Blow Dry Bar.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome these qualified and determined women as partners of Blo Blow Dry Bar as we continue to grow our footprint in Texas, a state we've seen enormous success in," says Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We are confident they each share in our passion for helping women feel beautiful both on the inside and outside, and eager to watch our mission carried out into these new communities."

Year-to-date development includes 8 bar openings, 40+ locations in various stages of development. As it builds on this strong growth momentum, the Blo Blow Dry Bar leadership sees vast growth potential in key markets across Texas, as well as Georgia and Florida.

Just at the start of the runway, the global salon services market is currently valued at $230.6B and expected to experience continuous growth. With consumers placing a greater focus on experience, Blo Blow Dry Bar is primed to match their growing demands with an established business model that is designed for franchisee success.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Lauren Kirkley, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar