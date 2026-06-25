Blo Blow Dry Bar Expands into Arizona, Building on Strong Franchise Development Momentum

Phoenix Native Brings Signature Beauty Experience to One of the Nation's Fasting-Growing Markets

PHOENIX, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar franchise, has signed a franchise agreement in Phoenix, as the brand continues its expansion across North America. This agreement comes at a time when Arizona is recognized as one of the country's fastest-growing states for franchising, making it a strategic market for Blo's continued expansion efforts.

Interior of Blo Blow Dry Bar

Local entrepreneur Tia Wilson is developing Blo's fourth location in Arizona, bringing with her decades of beauty industry experience and a passion for entrepreneurship. Licensed as a cosmetologist since high school, Wilson has remained active in the beauty industry for more than 20 years, while simultaneously building a career in education, earning master's degrees in both school counseling and education and human relations.

"Whether I was behind the chair or working with students, my work has always been about helping people feel more confident in themselves," said Wilson. "The moment I walked into Blo Blow Dry Bar, I knew this was an opportunity to combine my passions with my entrepreneurial ambitions. Getting to build that here, in the city I've called home my whole life, makes it that much more meaningful."

Currently in the early stages of site selection, Wilson is focused on establishing a location that reflects Phoenix's cultural diversity and appeals to a broad range of stylists and clients. She hopes to create a more inclusive beauty destination while bringing an elevated styling experience to the Phoenix community.

"Tia has strong community ties, a true passion for the beauty industry, and a commitment to creating an exceptional guest experience," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "As we continue to grow across North America, partnerships with entrepreneurs like Tia reinforce the incredible momentum we're seeing across the system."

With more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Blo Blow Dry Bar continues attracting entrepreneurs seeking to bring premium beauty services to high-growth markets nationwide. As consumer demand for convenient, premium beauty services continues to rise, the brand remains focused on partnering with experienced operators who are passionate about delivering exceptional customer experiences while building strong connections in their local communities.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing system and expand throughout North America. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information, visit www.blomedry.com

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Sterk, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar