Blo Blow Dry Bar Expands into Kentucky with Local Franchise Owner

Louisville Native to Open First Location in the City's East End, Eyes Future Multi-Unit Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar franchise, is expanding into Kentucky with its first location in Louisville, led by local entrepreneur Mary Sumpter. A Louisville native, Sumpter has signed her first franchise agreement to bring the brand to her hometown, with plans to open in the city's East End and long-term goals of expanding to multiple locations across the region.

Interior of Blo Blow Dry Bar

Sumpter brings extensive experience in operations, team leadership and client service, most recently working in the legal field. After years of managing businesses for others, she decided to pursue entrepreneurship and build a business rooted in hospitality, confidence, and community connection.

"I've always dreamed of owning my own business, and I was immediately drawn to the simplicity and accessibility of the blow dry bar model," said Sumpter. "I saw an opportunity to create a welcoming space where guests can take time for themselves, relax, and leave feeling confident and refreshed. Exceptional customer service will be at the heart of everything we do."

The new Blo Blow Dry Bar is expected to open in late spring or early summer 2026, pending final lease execution and build-out. The salon will be located in a high-traffic East End shopping center that attracts a strong volume of visitors annually and is surrounded by complementary retail and beauty businesses.

As a lifelong Louisville resident, Sumpter intentionally chose to invest in her hometown. With major annual events such as the Kentucky Derby, a thriving wedding market, and a strong base of young professionals and university students, she sees significant opportunity to serve a wide range of guests.

Community involvement will be a cornerstone of Blo Louisville's approach. Sumpter plans to collaborate with local salons, med spas, and women-owned businesses to build strategic partnerships within the beauty space. She also intends to explore charitable initiatives focused on pediatric health causes that are personally meaningful to her family.

Supported by her daughter, who holds a business degree and will assist with operations, Sumpter views this first location as the foundation for broader expansion. Her goal is to grow to three to five locations within the next five years, further strengthening Blo's presence in Kentucky.

"Mary's passion for entrepreneurship and her commitment to her community embody exactly what we look for in a Blo franchise partner," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the Blo family and look forward to seeing her bring the brand to life in Louisville."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing system and expand throughout North America. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information, visit www.blomedry.com

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Sterk, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar