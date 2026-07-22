Blo Blow Dry Bar Accelerates Franchise Growth with Double-Digit Signed Agreements in First Half of the Year

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Expands with New and Existing Franchisees Across Georgia, New Hampshire, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Philadelphia and Toronto

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a record-breaking year of franchise development, Blo Blow Dry Bar builds on its growth momentum with double-digit signed agreements in the first half of 2026. Year-to-date, North America's original blow dry bar has welcomed nine new franchise owners into its system and secured expansion through six existing owners. With consistent focus on franchisee support, a membership-based model with multiple revenue streams and collaborative system, Blo is primed to continue expanding its footprint through an attractive investment opportunity rooted in a high-growth industry.

Interior of Blo Blow Dry Bar

In addition to expanding its network, Blo has opened eight bars this year and has its sights set on opening 20 by the end of the year. Expansions in Georgia, New Hampshire, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Toronto reflect the demand for Blo's proven operating model.

Investment from both new and existing franchisees is driven by the long-term growth opportunities available within the system. Shared values connect Blo's franchisee network, helping them build collaborative, community-focused relationships. Blo continues to cultivate organic system growth, with nearly 50% of franchisees investing in multiple locations, validating their confidence in the brand and its long-term scalability.

"Our franchisees share a passion for delivering an experience while building meaningful businesses that enhance the lives of those in their communities," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Their investment reflects the strength of our brand, our culture, and the opportunity we provide entrepreneurs looking to grow alongside us – an indicator that our model has long-term value."

Collaborative relationships expand beyond the franchisee network. Blo Blow Dry Bar's signature "pink carpet treatment" is designed to deliver a premium guest experience centered on personalized service, helping drive customer loyalty and making every guest feel welcomed from the moment they walk through the door.

Blo Blow Dry Bar's strategic growth reflects a broader shift from DIY to DIFM or "do it for me" culture as consumers place greater value on saving time and relying on trained experts for polished, precise results. The brand's expansion is focused on markets where consumers increasingly seek outsourced, convenient, premium beauty services. Blo Blow Dry Bar's new location in Orlando, reflects this momentum in Florida, the second-fastest-growing state for franchising.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the growing team and further expansion across North America. For more information about franchise opportunities visit franchise.blomedry.com.

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Blo combines a lively salon atmosphere with expertly trained stylists and makeup artists who provide signature blow outs, customizable styles, braids, ponytails, updos and professional makeup services for everyday moments, special occasions and everything in between.

To learn more about Blo Blow Dry Bar, visit: blomedry.com. Stay connected with the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 160 locations open and in various stages of development across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Paige Bleck, Fishman Public Relations, 847.309.8347, [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar