Blo Blow Dry Bar Opens in Palm Beach Gardens with Limited-Time Specials

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Celebrates Grand Opening with Exclusive Mane Squeeze Membership Rate and $45 Blow Outs

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest Florida bar on October 31 in Palm Beach Gardens. Located at 11290 Legacy Ave, Suite 140, the new bar will offer five signature styles on its hair menu, à la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a curated selection of customized styles to suit every occasion.

To celebrate its grand opening, the Palm Beach Gardens bar will offer two limited-time promotions:

Founding Membership: For a limited-time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership, which includes two blow outs a month for $80 ($110 for extended time), $5 off each additional blow out, discounts on retail & other services, and many more perks!

Special Opening Rate: $45 blow outs (regularly $59 & $74 for extended time) for the entire first month of operation.

Owned and operated by father-daughter-duo, Kenny Trattner and Lyndsi Levitt, the Palm Beach Gardens bar marks the pair's fourth Blo location in Palm Beach County. Levitt, a licensed cosmetologist and Boca Raton resident, oversees front-of-house operations and guest experience, while Trattner manages business operations. Together, they hold the rights to all of Palm Beach County and are committed to bringing the brand's elevated styling experience to communities throughout the area.

"Palm Beach Gardens is a vibrant, growing community, and we're thrilled to bring Blo's exceptional styling services here," said Levitt. "We've seen how much the guests of our other locations love having a place dedicated solely to blow outs and beauty, and we can't wait to welcome our new neighbors into this space."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained stylists are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The Palm Beach Gardens Blo Blow Dry Bar will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Palm Beach Gardens or to book an appointment, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-palm-beach-gardens/ or call (561) 931-2436.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165+ locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com .

