Blo Blow Dry Bar Partners with Saks Fifth Avenue to Introduce the Blo American Dream Pop Up

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, has partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue to create the 'Blo American Dream Pop Up' located in the American Dream Mall at 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073. This 5-week partnership brings a pop up Blo Blow Dry Bar location to the mall's luxury wing dubbed 'The Avenue', offering visitors a destination for quality blow outs now through Monday, October 25.

Behind Blo Blow Dry Bar's first steps onto this new pink carpet is multi-unit franchisee, Kari Valcich, who owns and operates locations in Greenwich, CT, Franklin Lakes, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. Having opened her first Blo Blow Dry Bar less than three years ago, Valcich has already grown to become amongst the company's top performing franchisees who cultivates success and innovation in each of her locations. Valcich's own career journey has had highs and lows over the last two decades but ultimately has come full circle, resembling the true American Dream.

"Collaborating with Saks to bring a one-of-a-kind Blo Blow Dry Bar pop up location holds a special meaning to me," shared Valcich. "Within each of my locations, I aim to create an experience that is specifically tailored to meet the needs and wants of the surrounding community. I look forward to the Blo American Dream Pop Up becoming a beauty destination for both local and visiting luxury-minded shoppers."

The brand has implemented a collaborative environment since inception, welcoming franchisees to share ideas and new business strategies. Franchisee ideas are encouraged and all proposals are carefully evaluated. Strong ideas, such as adding makeup services to the menu, often become brand staples and business successes. Blo Blow Dry Bar looks forward to evolving this pop-up model into a brand-building opportunity for franchisees in additional markets.

"We believe that innovation and experimentation are keys to success, and that partnerships with brands that align with our values and mission are crucial opportunities for us to grow," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "The chance to participate in high-profile projects is desirable to our franchisees and we look forward to exploring the potential of expanding partnerships, like this one with Saks, across our system."

The Blo American Dream Pop Up reaps benefits for the brand, franchisees and for partner, Saks Fifth Avenue. Blo Blow Dry Bar looks at this initiative as an opportunity to expand the brand in existing locations and make all services accessible to more people. Franchisees have the opportunity to grow outside their brick-and-mortar locations with an additional revenue stream. The collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue is a perfect match because target audiences and business goals are well aligned.

As e-commerce takes shoppers out of the mall, Blo Blow Dry Bar's services represent an important strategy to attract customers back into the retail environment. The American Dream Mall itself represents this strategy through the offering of experiences that can't be replicated at home.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

