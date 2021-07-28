Blo Blow Dry Bar Perseveres Through Pandemic with Impressive Mid-Year Success, Advancing Plans to Expand U.S. Footprint

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, heads into the post-pandemic era with high growth numbers and exciting plans for the remainder of 2021. Already having locked in 19 signed agreements so far this year, the brand is ahead of its 2019 and 2020 development numbers. With this significant growth, Blo Blow Dry Bar projects 35 total units to be sold by year-end. With more than 130 bars across North America and its 2021 development to date, the brand is on pace to achieve its goal of 300 - 500 locations open in the next three to five years.

Kickstarting this year's growth was a multi-unit deal out of New Jersey that will bring two additional units into the state. Husband and wife duo, Shar and Alichia Pourreza will open their first location in Morristown by the end of Q4 and plans for the second location to open a year later. In May, Blo Blow Dry Bar hit a new record by inking the largest individual deal in company history. Heather Stankard, owner and operator of the Blo Blow Dry Bar in Jacksonville, signed a six-unit franchise agreement to expand the brand into northern Florida. Rounding off its latest growth, Blo solidified a multi-unit deal in Indiana, marking the entrance into its 24th state through three locations. Behind the deal is Theresa Shadley, a seasoned franchisee in the boutique and fitness industry who will expand the brand's presence into the Midwest.

"The blow dry bar sector is white-hot and intelligent investors are jumping at the chance to get in on the ground floor," said Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Interest in owning a Blo is at an all-time high and we love showing off our proven business model, strong culture and exceptional franchise owners. Our sector is still in its infancy and will continue to grow exponentially over the next few years."

To top off the significant growth and success to date, Blo Blow Dry Bar will be unveiling a new Look Book on August 26. The revamped Look Book will combine all hair and makeup looks in one place, showcasing the brand's iconic styles on diverse hair types, skin tones and face shapes to represent all the people who make up their community. With the addition of one new hairstyle, Blo Blow Dry Bar will include an array of inspiration pictures for guests to create their own customized looks and updos.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is dedicated and determined to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

"We walked into 2021 with some big goals and have been delivering on every single one," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We've expanded through existing franchisees and added a number of strong new ones to our roster this year. This has allowed Blo Blow Dry Bar to enter key markets, making our catwalk-quality blow outs accessible to more women across the country."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the growing team and further expansion across North America with a key focus on development in Florida, Texas and Colorado. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

