Blo Blow Dry Bar Responds to Demand for Services; Inks New Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement in Atlanta

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Grows Presence in the Heart of Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal services sector, which includes beauty-related services, is poised to grow by 3% in 2024. Riding this wave of expansion, Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, is thrilled to announce a new franchise agreement in Georgia. Behind the three-unit deal is Atlanta native, Jasmine Budhwani, an Atlanta local who immigrated from India in her childhood. Her first of three locations in Atlanta is slated to open in spring of 2025.

A pioneer in her family, Jasmine Budhwani, who immigrated to the United States from India, was the first to graduate from both high school and college. Her entrepreneurial spirit was instilled at a young age, further honed through her extensive experience in the service industry. Most notably, Jasmine was the owner of two hotels totaling 177 keys, where she cultivated a deep understanding of guest satisfaction and exceptional service delivery.

Her professional journey took a turn when she needed someone to do her hair during her brother's wedding in Houston. Nine months pregnant and exhausted, she discovered Blo Blow Dry Bar. After experiencing their service and feeling "like a million bucks," she realized the massive potential of this concept and wanted to bring it to her local community, deciding to become a Blo franchisee.

"My goal is to bring the transformative and convenient services that Blo Blow Dry Bar offers to each and every person," said Budhwani. "As a third-generation entrepreneur, I see a huge opportunity to expand Blo Blow Dry Bar's presence and bring these efficient, feel-good services to make life easy for those who play multiple roles in life within the greater Atlanta community."

Blo Blow Dry Bar's proven business model and focus on client experience have fueled its impressive growth trajectory. The brand boasts a strong presence in major cities across North America, and Atlanta is a prime market for further expansion. With the beauty and personal care industry expected to reach nearly $736 billion globally by 2028, first-time and existing entrepreneurs are taking note, and looking to staking a claim with Blo's franchise opportunity.

"Jasmine's passion for empowering women aligns perfectly with Blo's mission," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We have full confidence in Jasmine's ability to 'roll out the pink carpet' for her Atlanta Guests of Honor, providing them with exceptional service and making them feel beautiful inside and out."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

