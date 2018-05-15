Bloc10 Releases Blockpad Secure Notepad, Personal Ledger, and Encryption Tool

ATLANTA, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloc10 releases Blockpad free Cryptography Multi-Tool available at www.blockpad.io for Win and Mac. Blockpad is a private encrypted personal ledger, secure notepad, password manager, secure browser to access exchanges, one time pad, encryption tool, and more. Features include password generator, secret text message scrambler, coin transaction record ledger (for personal use), and multi-tab secure notepad for recording passwords, important notes, or anything you want to remember safely and securely. All this wrapped inside a security wall protected by AES-256 encryption, in a .bloc file.

Blockpad is the next generation of desktop security apps for the Crypto Community.

"When we founded Bloc10 we started opening lots of accounts at Crypto exchanges and soon realized the need for a secured notepad, as we were keeping coin transaction records in a Notepad file on our desktop. So we built all the features in Blockpad as we saw a need for and decided to offer it free. We want everyone in the Crypto community to have access to this great tool to keep your personal data safe," says Joseph Gelet, project coordinator and founder of Bloc10. "Also we had heard many horror stories of clients sending BTC to ETH, being hacked, locked out of their wallets, and all sorts of other situations; most of which could have been avoided by using simple security protocols."

Blockpad is the Notepad for Crypto Traders, Blockchain Developers, Coders, Intelligence Operatives, Crypto Investors, et. al. Blockpad is a multi-use encrypted notepad secured with AES-256 and 2FA. Main features include code highlighting notepad for code writing, task list, document creation; keeping account usernames and passwords to Crypto related accounts securely in one place, and a Coin Records personal encrypted ledger to record coin transactions in an independently secured and controlled system. All the content in Blockpad is encrypted in a .bloc file accessible only with user credentials and 2FA. Blockpad is freeware with a paid option; Blockpad Premium is $1.99/month and offers more features, no ads, encrypted cloud backup of your .bloc file, premium skins, and an online recovery system. With security in mind, Blockpad can help you stay organized by keeping track of coin transactions, passwords, account credentials, and more. Blockpad is an application written in QT by Bloc10, a software and technology development company. It is available for Windows, Mac, (Linux, Android, and iOS coming soon). With Blockpad's secure account tab, you can save all your passwords in one encrypted place. Unlike other password applications, Blockpad is encrypted with AES and protected by 2FA which you can set up as complex as you'd like. There is even a timer that will lock the application after x minutes in case your curious roommate or office worker is snooping around your desk.

What are you waiting for? Try Blockpad free at www.blockpad.io.

