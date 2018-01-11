Block & Leviton LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Against AZZ, Inc. (AZZ) And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

On January 9, 2018 AZZ announced that it had determined that it should have accounted differently for certain contracts within its Energy Segment. AZZ said it has been reviewing the impact of this change on its historical accounting and impacts on its 2015 through 2017 financial results and it said it would delay the release of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2017.

On this news, the Company's stock plunged, causing millions in losses to investors.

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas (Mullins v. Azz, Inc, et al., 18-cv-00025), alleges that between April 22, 2015 and January 8, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), the defendants repeatedly misrepresented their financial results, failed to report revenues in compliance with FASB accounting standards, lacked adequate controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the failure of more than two years of purported efforts to evaluate new accounting standards.

If you purchased AZZ shares during the Class Period and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 12, 2018. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Bradley Vettraino at (617) 398-5600, by email at bradley@blockesq.com, or by visiting www.blockesq.com/azz.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP is a Boston-based law firm representing investors nationwide. The firm's lawyers have collectively been prosecuting securities cases on behalf of individual and institutional investors for over 50 years, and have recovered billions of dollars on their behalf. Block & Leviton's investigations into corporate wrongdoing were recently covered by the New York Times.

The court in which the case is pending is located at 501 W. 10th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.

