Block 216 Receives LEED Gold Certification

Block 216's sustainability efforts honored with top certification for green buildings

PORTLAND, Ore., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 13th, Block 216 was awarded LEED® Gold by the US Green Building Council. For developer BPM and GBD Architects, creating a green and sustainable building was a priority from the beginning of the project.

The tower itself was designed with a mechanical system which will reduce energy usage by an estimated 13% along with enhanced indoor air quality strategies, which provide 30% increased ventilation rates above the LEED minimum. Further, the eco-roof holds enough water to account for the 90th percentile of storm events and strategically reduces run-off in the city's sewers. Additionally, the roof and grounds are planted with adaptive vegetation, which sequester carbon, and irrigation throughout the property is 42% less than the average building of this size.

Even small finishes were made with the environment in mind, including low emitting materials (such as composite woods, paints, and flooring), alongside the installation of products with Environmental Product Declarations.

"Taking in the mountain views from the top of Block 216, you can't help but think about nature and the environment," comments developer Walter Bowen, "We wanted to ensure that this majesty is kept intact for Portlanders of generations to come. Reducing our own environmental impact and creating a sustainable future for Portland was a requirement for this project from the start."

Located conveniently near the streetcar and buslines, Block 216's accessibility in Portland reduces the development's carbon footprint. The tower is also connected to Portland's bike network and provides ample bike storage for patrons and employees.

This groundbreaking development was awarded 2024 Development of the Year by the Oregon and Southwest Washington Commercial Associations of Brokers.

Since opening last Fall, Block 216 has welcomed guests from around the globe at the Ritz-Carlton, Portland, which opened to much acclaim from local, national and international media, and new owners at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Portland. Portland's premier luxury jewelers have also celebrated the opening of Mahler Jewelers. The ground-floor food gallery, Flock, will open before the summer, where local chefs will showcase the best of Portland cuisine.

About Block 216

Block 216 is one of the largest private sector developments in downtown Portland, and the most complex construction project in Portland's history. On the outside, it is a striking presence that will transform the way the world views the city. The building will house The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, a 251-room hotel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Portland, with 132 Residences and Penthouses, plus underground parking, ground floor luxury retail space, FLOCK food gallery, 11,000 sq. ft. of elegant event and meeting spaces, and 165,000 sq. ft. of class A office space. Block 216 is conveniently positioned in the heart of Portland's burgeoning West End, fostering immediate access to all that the city has to offer. Block 216 is positioned only steps away from Portland's best high-end dining, bars, boutiques, art galleries, and more.

