Block 3 Establishes Itself as a Cybersecurity Leader with Strategic Investment in Sphinx

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Block 3 LLC, a company on a mission to develop and integrate tech advancements into American intelligence and defense, made a strategic investment into Sphinx LLC. This investment underscores Block 3's commitment to innovation and positions it as a leader in delivering critical cyber intelligence and geospatial technologies to protect our citizens, warfighters, and infrastructure.

Garrett Pagon, Block 3 Co-Founder and former CEO of OGSystems, shared his vision for the company: "We invest in founders who are passionate about outmaneuvering and dominating adversaries in the digital battlespace. Sphinx's expertise will ensure our clients have the tools needed to gain tactical advantage."

Rich Aves, Block 3 Co-Founder and former Executive Vice President at Parsons Corporation and CGO of OGSystems, added, "Our investment in Sphinx is a fusion of talent and technology aimed at tackling the most sophisticated cybersecurity challenges our nation faces."

Steve Martin, Block 3 Co-Founder and former COO of OGSystems, emphasized the strategic impact: "We see ourselves as a strategic asset for the government bridging the gap between small companies with unique capabilities and the missions they could transform. Our approach will include a mix of organic development and technology acquisition aimed at satisfying specific mission needs with cutting edge technology and services."

Block 3's strategy includes adding to Sphinx's capabilities by continuously scouting for new tech partnerships and opportunities. Sphinx, known for its cutting-edge intelligence and security services, has been pivotal in providing advanced adversary defeat, technology integration, digital forensics and incident response services to key agencies like NGA, DIA, and INSCOM. Bob Dredger, Founder and CEO of Sphinx, expressed enthusiasm about the combination: "Putting Block 3's market sophistication and the technical expertise of Sphinx together will fuel the next leap in our evolution. Sphinx and Block 3 both share a culture dedicated to professionalism with a team-focused approach to achieving our success. Our combined capabilities and unwavering commitment to the mission will ensure our clients continue to receive the exceptional services they've come to expect from Sphinx."

About Block 3 LLC:

Named for the warfare doctrine of simultaneously conducting conventional, asymmetric, and peacekeeping operations in a three-block radius, Block 3 invests in cyber and geospatial technology to protect American assets and exploit adversaries in the digital warfare domain. www.block3.us

About Sphinx LLC:

Derived from US Army Military Intelligence insignia, Sphinx represents tactical intelligence and strategic thinking, and is a leader in cyber operations and counterintelligence. Sphinx delivers bespoke services that detect, neutralize, and exploit the efforts of adversaries targeting US equities for Fortune 500 and government clients. Their capabilities in sophisticated cybersecurity services range from Digital Forensics and Incident Response to advanced threat emulation and red team activities. www.sphinxsecure.com/

