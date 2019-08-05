BLOCK 30 Labs Wins "Best North America Startup - 2019" at World Blockchain Summit

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On day one of the World Blockchain Summit in Singapore, BLOCK 30 Labs was announced as the "Best North America Startup - 2019," as selected by a panel of judges from global VC's, hedge funds, blockchain projects and government representatives from the APAC and EMEA regions.

"BLOCK 30 Labs is doing some of the best work in blockchain right now - in terms of simple consumer products for very complex new technology," said TRESCON CEO, Mohammed Saleem. "It's companies like BLOCK 30 Labs that will take blockchain from concept to a mass adoption reality."

"We studied the existing Alibaba business model very closely," said Brian Foote, CEO BLOCK 30 Labs. "The way they engage customers through their online marketplace, then pass them seamlessly through to a digital pay wallet and one-click financial products is masterful," he said.

"We think that a Web 3.0 online marketplace model - that solves for the trustless verification of ID's, goods, sellers and chain of ownership has some very real implications for how customers may want to utilize blockchain in the future. It will solve a lot of problems in the global markets if executed correctly."

"Knowing where the products we buy come from is a big deal for consumers. Fraud is rampant within everything from the luxury goods market to major e-commerce sites that have fake products, sellers, ratings and reviews. If customers had a no-cost choice for deeper verification, they'd exercise it," said BLOCK 30 Labs - Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Grado.

"Blockchain is the new economy of trust," said Anndy Lian, CEO of Linfinity and author of Blockchain Revolution 2030, who served as a celebrity panelist and judge at the World Blockchain Summit.

"BLOCK 30 Labs is creating real world blockchain use cases, with global implications consumers, merchants and third-party sellers. There is a whole new wave of companies coming forward that will get very big, very quickly, if they are able to harness this new technology for consumers and the enterprise at scale."

The World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is hosted annually in cities such as Singapore and Dubai. WBS serves to connect leading blockchain and financial technology executives, influencers and emerging startups with regional businesses, government authorities, investors and developers.

BLOCK 30 Labs: www.block30labs.com

Press Inquires: Jeffrey Hinshaw | Direct: 510.579.3526 | Jeff@block30labs.com



SOURCE Block 30 Labs

Related Links

http://www.block30labs.com

