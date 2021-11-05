Block Bottom Bags Market to Rise at CAGR of 4.8% Owing to High Demand for Clear Packaging Designs and Consumer Goods Packaging - TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Block Bottom Bags Market: Overview

Block bottom bags are expected to observe high demand in the market due to their solid level bottom, which offers shelf stability. The safe base is ideal for a range of consumer goods packaging, such as cereal, coffee, tea, rice, etc. Block bottom bags are an excellent alternative to expensive paper bags and thus, it is likely to work in favor of the global block bottom bags market in the near future. It is widely utilized in numerous sectors and shaped like a brick. This type of packaging has replaced the classic stand-up pouch. Block bottom bags are commonly used in the packaging industry, especially in the food industry.

Clear packaging designs are now being used by makers of block bottom bags. The strategy's purpose is to boost sales, and clear packaging helps with product visibility as well as consumer confidence. A package's transparency is often misinterpreted as a sign of quality of the products. Clear packaging is becoming increasingly common, particularly in the food industry.

The global block bottom bags market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2029. The market is anticipated to surpass the value of US$ 1.7 Bn through 2031.

Request a Report Sample at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76928

Key Findings of Market Report

Retail Sector to Drive Demand for BOPP Laminated Bags

In the global block bottom bag market, retail sector is projected to emerge as one of the leading end users. Knack Packaging Pvt. Ltd., a producer and supplier of BOPP Laminated PP Woven Bags and PP/HDPE Woven Sacks, is taking advantage of this potential to ramp up production of BOPP/PP block bottom bags, which are used to package cereals, pet food, and cement. Due to the fierce competition in the market, producers have been pushed to design bags that provide UV protection for countless hours and include valves for simple filling. Hermetically sealed block bottom bags that resist tampering are becoming increasingly popular.

Innovations in Block Bottom SOS Paper Bags to Gather Traction in Food Sector

The need for block bottom SOS (Stand-on-Shelf) paper bags for the purpose of automatic filling applications is being fuelled by sugar and flour. Welton, Bibby & Baron Ltd., a paper bag and carrier maker, is gaining popularity for its block bottom SOS paper bags made of polypropylene, waxed paper, and laminate reels and rolls. Players in the global block bottom bag market are following in the footsteps of similar advancements, employing wax to give the bags a brilliant and glossy finish.

Block bottom SOS paper bags are made of natural, conventional, and opulent materials. With the assistance of these bags, producers in the block bottom bags market are opening up growth prospects by partnering with food companies. Wax assists in the formation of a grease-resistant barrier whilst also allowing for subsequent heat-sealing as necessary. Companies provide waxed printed reels that may be converted into any bag style based on the needs of the customer.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76928

Block Bottom Bags Market: Growth Drivers

In the global block bottom bag market, companies are making use of 100% recyclable raw materials. They are investing more in research and development for woven polypropylene bags that assist to cut CO 2 emissions. Companies are increasing their capacity to produce polypropylene bags that can endure harsh treatment during loading as well as unloading operations. Bags that can endure chemically active conditions, such as salt water, are becoming more readily available.

emissions. Companies are increasing their capacity to produce polypropylene bags that can endure harsh treatment during loading as well as unloading operations. Bags that can endure chemically active conditions, such as salt water, are becoming more readily available. Producers of block bottom bag are increasing the production capacity of brick-shaped PP woven bags and sacks, which are made without adhesives and by heat welding of the fabric covering. High quality and cost-effective PP woven block bottom bags for packing cement are in high demand.

Get a Customized Research Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=76928

Block Bottom Bags Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Ampac Holdings LLC.

Novolex Holdings, Inc.

El Dorado Packaging, Inc.

Welton Bibby and Baron Limited

and Baron Limited McNairn Packaging, Inc.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76928<ype=S

Block Bottom Bags Market: Segmentation

Material

Plastic

Paper

Capacity

Up to 5 Kg

5 Kg to 20 Kg

20 Kg to 50 Kg

Above 50 Kg

End Use

Retail

Institutional

Industrial

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:

Type-C Bulk Bags Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/middle-east-africa-typec-bulk-bags-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/middle-east-africa-typec-bulk-bags-market.html Dunnage Air Bags Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dunnage-air-bags-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dunnage-air-bags-market.html Silo Bags Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/silo-bags-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/block-bottom-bags-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research