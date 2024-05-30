BLOCK BY BLOCK TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Transit Teamsters Join New England Teamsters Pension Fund, Secure Wage Increases

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Block by Block workers represented by Teamsters Local 25 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement. The four-year agreement includes significant wage increases, a Teamsters pension, and strong workplace protections language.

"Thank you to my fellow transit ambassadors for standing together in support of this historical event," said Khalilah Ali, a transit ambassador at Block by Block. "We were committed to getting a strong first contract and we greatly appreciate the hard work of Teamsters Local 25 for helping us secure the changes and improvements we wanted."

The 282 Teamsters work as transit ambassadors and help hundreds of thousands of commuters and travelers navigate the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority each year.

"Block by Block Teamsters make traveling on public transportation in the Greater Boston region seamless," said Tom Mari, President of Local 25 and Secretary-Treasurer of Joint Council 10. "They touch the lives of countless visitors and commuters by ensuring they get to and from their desired location safely and efficiently. We are proud to represent them and to have helped them secure their very first Teamsters contract that includes better wages and a Teamsters pension. The Joint Council 10 organizing department has been with these workers every step of the way since their first meetings riding the train with workers through this contract victory. We look forward to our continued partnership with these essential transit Teamsters."

Teamsters Local 25 represents more than 12,000 members and their families in greater Boston and southern New England. For more information, visit teamsterslocal25.com.

