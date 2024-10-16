Block Clinical discusses patient travel support with panel members

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Clinical Inc ., recently had the honor of speaking at the FARA & CHOP FA Symposium . The Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance ( FARA ) and the Friedreich's Ataxia Center of Excellence at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ( CHOP ) hosted the 2024 Friedreich's Ataxia Symposium on October 6–7 at the Crowne Plaza in King of Prussia, PA.

Block Clinical's Director of Client Services, Terri Nier , was invited to speak as part of a panel with industry peers from Biogen, Delta Airlines, Harkin Institute and Friedreich's Ataxia (FA) community members. Topics were focused on patient accessibility, highlighting the burdens and available solutions for this patient population including travel and high touch coordination.

As experts in this area, Block Clinical spoke about their experience delivering patient support services that include a single point of contact for patients and their caregivers, who coordinate pre-paid travel to reduce out of pocket costs and process reimbursements and stipend payments quickly and accurately. Block shared some insights into supporting patients affected with FA:

Travel is complicated and burdensome for FA Patients who may travel with wheelchairs, scooters and/or other mobility support equipment.

At the airport, this impacts wheelchair assistance, TSA screening, flight seating and layover scheduling.

Hotel accommodations require specific ADA compliance which limits the hotels to choose from. Terri was quick to point out:

"Just because a room is described as 'accessible' online does not mean that it is a mobility accessible room. Many times these rooms are designed for hearing accessibility and not mobility accessibility which may be confusing or misleading."

Ground transportation is a key component and the most frequently delivered travel service. Whether traveling for clinical trials, work, or personal trips, accessible vehicles may be required for FA patients and the quality and availability of these vehicles was discussed with the panel. Patients commented on the success and failures of "accessible" ground transportation and how often they miss the mark. Terri suggested to:

"Do your research and plan as far ahead for your trip to ensure that you have the best transportation options available to you when you are traveling. Most cities have good options but you may have to look a little harder for them before you hit the road."

Well deserved special recognition was given to Terri Nier for the work she has done to support this community. Specifically in working with FARA to organize a Thanksgiving dinner for many of the patients that were in a clinical trial over the holidays.

About Block Clinical Inc:

Block Clinical's trial logistics and payment automation platform delivers integrated services ranging from site and patient payments to high-touch patient and site convenience services that improve satisfaction, whether the trial is conducted at a research site, at a patients home, or virtually. The result is an enhanced trial experience for patients and caregivers that maximizes performance, engagement, and quality of clinical trials.

SOURCE Block Clinical Inc