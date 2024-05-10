Block Communications, Inc. Acknowledges Receipt of Lawsuit

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Communications, Inc., (BCI) a privately held diversified media holding company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, issued a public statement acknowledging the filing of a lawsuit against the Company, and certain of its shareholders and directors, by Allan Block, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Speaking on behalf of the Company, Jodi Miehls, BCI's President and Chief Operating Officer, said that while the Company cannot comment on pending litigation, "I can assure our customers, business partners, and the communities we serve across the country that our dedicated employees remain committed to continuing to deliver the highest quality services and products in the areas of journalism, broadband internet, video services, television broadcasting and telecommunications."

Ms. Miehls continued, "Block Communications has earned a well-deserved reputation for being first in customer service across diverse business units. That proud tradition of service will continue without interruption."

About Block Communications, Inc.

Block Communications is a 124-year-old privately held diversified media company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio with operations in cable television/broadband internet, commercial telecommunications, newspaper publishing and television broadcasting. The company owns and operates Buckeye Broadband, its cable/broadband system serving Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan; Telesystem, an integrated communications provider serving commercial customers across the country; two daily metropolitan newspapers, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and The Blade in Toledo, Ohio; and multiple television broadcast stations, among other businesses. For more information, visit www.BlockCommunications.com.

