Block Green Introduces Revolving Bitcoin Facility with Sam Altman-Backed Meanwhile

ZURICH, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Green, a leading Bitcoin investment platform backed by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, has announced a strategic partnership with Meanwhile, a pioneer in Bitcoin-denominated life insurance products backed by Sam Altman. Meanwhile will supply liquidity via a Bitcoin denominated revolving credit facility and will be to provide working capital for Bitcoin miners to finance capital expenditure investment for mining and AI compute.

The Block Green platform will provide Meanwhile with yield opportunities from credit worthy industrial Bitcoin miners, aligning with their fund's objective to invest in products that enhance exposure to Bitcoin. This partnership will create a strong financial foundation for the continued growth of Block Green's ecosystem while enabling the potential for exponential out performance of Bitcoin prices for the Meanwhile fund.

"Meanwhile is creating products that let investors unlock Bitcoin's full potential and purchasing power without costly taxes or traditional loans," said Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile. "Through innovative solutions like their Bitcoin-backed loans, companies like Block Green can continue to build for the digital asset economy."

"We're excited about this new partnership, which represents a significant milestone in the ongoing maturity and evolution of the Bitcoin financial ecosystem," said Sebastien Hess, CEO of Block Green. "Both Meanwhile and Block Green share a deep commitment to the Bitcoin Standard, and we're proud to offer innovative financing products that provide a growing number of investors with unique exposure to the mining industry and beyond with upcoming opportunities in AI."

About Block Green

Block Green is a capital platform designed to empower Bitcoin miners through tailored financial solutions. Backed by Peter Thiel and Coinbase, Block Green focuses on innovation, delivering products that maximise operational efficiency and scalability within the Bitcoin mining ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://block.green.

About Meanwhile

Meanwhile is a pioneer in Bitcoin-denominated financial products, offering life insurance and loan solutions that allow investors to preserve and grow their assets in a tax-advantaged way. Unlike traditional options that erode through taxes or inflation, Meanwhile's AI-powered solutions unlock the full value of Bitcoin. Through its regulated Bermuda subsidiary, Meanwhile is entirely Bitcoin-denominated, supporting its potential as a global store of value.

To learn more, visit https://meanwhile.bm

