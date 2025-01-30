Block, Inc. (SQ, XYZ) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Shareholders with losses of $50,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Block, Inc. ("Block" or the "Company") (NYSE: SQ; XYZ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between February 26, 2020 and April 30, 2024, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Block had engaged in widespread and years-long compliance lapses at Square and Cash App, including by failing to conduct basic due diligence regarding its customers' identities or the nature of customer transactions so as to prevent the platforms from being used for illegal or illicit activities; (2) Block had effectively created a haven for widespread illegal and illicit activities on its Square and Cash App platforms by imposing minimal obligations on customers seeking to open accounts, transact, and deposit or withdraw funds; encouraging the use of bitcoin; and pressuring Block's banking partners to forgo ordinary know your customer due diligence activities; (3) thousands of transactions on Square and Cash App were made in connection with a wide variety of illegal and illicit activities, including, inter alia, money laundering, child sexual abuse, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, terrorism financing, contract killings, and illicit payments to entities and persons subject to economic sanctions; (4) Block allowed its customers to withdraw funds even after the accounts had been flagged for potentially illegal or illicit activities; (5) Block customers could open up multiple accounts using fake identities in order to engage in illegal or illicit activities; (6) Block's senior leadership and the Board of Directors had failed to correct identified compliance deficiencies despite numerous red flags, internal employee reports of deficiencies, and customer complaints; (7) Block's Cash App user metrics had been artificially inflated through the use of fake accounts and the ability of criminals and other bad actors to open multiple accounts; and (8) as a result of the above, Block was subject to a material, undisclosed risk of its conduct being exposed, thereby exposing Block to reputational harm, adverse regulatory actions, the loss of business activity, and adverse impacts to Block's operations and financial results; and (9) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

