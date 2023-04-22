BLOCK INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Block To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Block, Inc. f/k/a Square, Inc. ("Block" or the "Company") (NYSE: SQ).

On March 23, 2023, Hindenburg issued a report entitled "Block: How Inflated User Metrics and 'Frictionless' Fraud Facilitation Enabled Insiders to Cash Out Over $1 Billion." Hindenburg stated, "Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping." The report also said Block's Cash App thrived on serving "unbanked" customers. The report also alleged those unbanked customers were involved in criminal or illicit activity. Hindenburg also suspected that Cash App's compliance programs were deficient. Finally, among additional allegations, Hindenburg stated "Block has wildly overstated its genuine user counts and has understated its customer acquisition costs. Former employees estimated that 40%-75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual."

