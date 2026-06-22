Block Reign Announces Completion of CertiK Review of Gnodi Blockchain

Completed independent review reflects a proactive commitment to transparency, technical diligence and long-term confidence in the Gnodi ecosystem.

OREM, Utah, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Reign, Inc. today announced the completion of its independent CertiK review of the Gnodi Blockchain. The completed engagement reflects Block Reign's proactive commitment to technical diligence, community visibility and responsible ecosystem development.

Block Reign commissioned and funded the review as operational partner of the Gnodi Decentralized Autonomous Organization (Gnodi DAO) following input from Gnodi independent node operators. CertiK reviewed the Gnodi codebase and related network infrastructure and provided an independent technical perspective.

"Independent review is a constructive step in building a durable network," said Cory Clinton, Chief Technology Officer of Block Reign. "We provided CertiK with the clarity, access and technical context needed to complete its work. This was a positive, proactive engagement for Gnodi and for the community helping shape the network."

For the Gnodi DAO, node operators, GNOD token holders and prospective ecosystem participants, the engagement provides added visibility into the network's development and readiness. Block Reign views it as one element of a broader commitment to clear processes, practical utility and long-term confidence. "Strong technology ecosystems are built through discipline and steady execution," said Cathryn Bonar, CEO of Block Reign, Inc. "We value the collaboration with CertiK, and this completed review marks an important step in supporting transparency, technical confidence and long-term readiness for the community."

Gnodi is a Cosmos-based Layer 1 blockchain with EVM compatibility and a capped supply of 35 billion GNOD tokens governed by a Bitcoin-style halving emission schedule. Governed by the Gnodi DAO, the network is designed to support digital identity, community rewards and broader real-world blockchain utility. The CertiK review included the Gnodi application codebase, written in Go, along with core infrastructure, IBC middleware integrations and EVM compatibility layers. Community members and prospective ecosystem participants can review the engagement directly on CertiK's Skynet platform at https://skynet.certik.com/projects/gnodi-blockchain. Block Reign believes this completed review reflects meaningful progress for the Gnodi community and reinforces its commitment to transparency, collaboration and long-term ecosystem growth.

ABOUT BLOCK REIGN

Block Reign exists to innovate, empower, and connect by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions designed for the modern digital world. Specializing in SaaS products that seamlessly integrate with Web3 blockchain technology, Block Reign empowers businesses and individuals with meaningful digital tools that drive growth, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to connect people and organizations through scalable, future-ready solutions that bridge the gap between today's technology needs and tomorrow's possibilities.

ABOUT CERTIK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology and formal verification to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK's mission is to secure the Web3 world. To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,000 enterprise clients, secured over $360 billion in digital assets, and detected nearly 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. CertiK Skynet is the industry's most recognized blockchain security leaderboard, providing real-time monitoring and dynamic security scores for audited projects. Learn more at certik.com.

ABOUT GNODI BLOCKCHAIN

The Gnodi Blockchain is a decentralized platform that empowers individuals to manage their digital identities and engage within an open ecosystem of applications and services. Built on Proof-of-Stake consensus, with community governance and protocol-driven rewards, Gnodi delivers a secure, scalable, and user-focused network designed for long-term growth. Digital rewards distributed through the network recognize participation and contribution; they are utility-based and not financial investment instruments and may never have any value outside of the ecosystem.

DISCLAIMER: A CertiK review is an independent technical assessment of limited scope as of a point in time; it is not a guarantee, endorsement, or certification of security and does not eliminate risk. This release contains forward-looking statements subject to change, and is for informational purposes only, it is not an offer, solicitation, or investment, legal, or financial advice. GNOD is a utility token supporting network functionality, not an investment or means of passive income. The Gnodi Blockchain is governed by the Gnodi DAO, a distinct entity; Block Reign, Inc. serves as operational partner and does not own or operate the network. CertiK is an independent third party unaffiliated with Block Reign or the Gnodi DAO.

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SOURCE Block Reign, Inc.