Block Reign Introduces Stacks, Bringing Travel Savings, Everyday Deals and Digital Rewards Together

Stacks marks a major platform release for the Gnodi blockchain ecosystem, connecting real-world savings, digital gift cards and GNODI-DRP digital reward points in one user-friendly app.

OREM, Utah, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Reign, Inc. today introduced Stacks, a subscription-based platform designed to help licensed partners deliver practical savings and digital rewards to customers, members, sales teams and employees. Built for partner-led distribution, Stacks brings global travel savings, U.S.-based instant discounts, digital gift cards and GNODI-DRP (digital reward points) into one easy-to-use platform that partners can package for their own audiences.

Stacks can support loyalty programs, affiliate and reseller networks, member benefits, sales incentives and employer-provided savings programs. The platform gives organizations a flexible way to create everyday value without requiring a one-size-fits-all consumer model.

"Stacks reflects our vision for how digital ecosystems can create practical value beyond the technology itself," said Cathryn Bonar, CEO of Block Reign, Inc. "This is about giving partners a simple, scalable way to bring real-world benefits to their audiences while introducing users to a more connected rewards experience powered by the Gnodi ecosystem."

Stacks includes two core experiences: Stacks Travel, which provides access to premium hotel accommodations around the world, and Daily Instant Discounts, which connects eligible users to U.S.-based savings on restaurants, shopping, local experiences and digital gift cards.

The travel experience is global. The discount network is U.S.-based, with participating offers that help users find value at home and while traveling domestically. As users engage with Stacks, they may earn GNODI-DRP (digital reward points) through eligible platform activity, referrals and other supported actions.

Stacks also includes a unified portfolio view for connected bank accounts, credit cards and digital wallet activity, giving users a clearer look at balances, spending and financial trends.

Organizations interested in offering Stacks through licensed distribution, including sales teams, affiliates, member networks and employers, may contact Block Reign to learn more about partner packaging opportunities. Visit: www.blockreign.tech

ABOUT BLOCK REIGN

Block Reign exists to innovate, empower, and connect by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions designed for the modern digital world. Specializing in SaaS products that seamlessly integrate with Web3 blockchain technology, Block Reign empowers businesses and individuals with meaningful digital tools that drive growth, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to connect people and organizations through scalable, future-ready solutions that bridge the gap between today's technology needs and tomorrow's possibilities.

ABOUT GNODI BLOCKCHAIN

The Gnodi Blockchain is a decentralized platform that empowers individuals to manage their digital identities and engage within an open ecosystem of applications and services. Built on Proof-of-Stake consensus, with community governance and protocol-driven rewards, Gnodi delivers a secure, scalable, and user-focused network designed for long-term growth. Digital rewards distributed through the network recognize participation and contribution; they are utility-based and not financial investment instruments and may never have any value outside of the ecosystem.

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SOURCE Block Reign, Inc.