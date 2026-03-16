Block Reign Brings Industry Leader Cory Clinton Onboard as Chief Technology Officer

Technology leadership appointment supports the continued growth of Block Reign and expansion of the Gnodi blockchain ecosystem.

OREM, Utah, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Reign, Inc. today announced the appointment of Cory Clinton as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Clinton will lead the company's technology strategy as Block Reign expands its infrastructure, products, and enterprise integrations built around the Gnodi blockchain.

Clinton brings deep experience in software engineering, platform architecture, and scalable infrastructure. He has led engineering teams building distributed systems, cloud-based platforms, and secure enterprise software, with a focus on modernizing technology stacks and delivering high-performance systems that support large-scale applications.

At Block Reign, Clinton will oversee platform architecture, developer infrastructure, and product innovation as the company continues to expand the capabilities and accessibility of the Gnodi blockchain ecosystem.

Block Reign connects everyday products and services to blockchain infrastructure, enabling businesses to integrate blockchain functionality into real-world applications. The company focuses on Layer 1 blockchain integration, enterprise SaaS solutions, and developer APIs designed to make blockchain adoption practical for organizations, developers, and end users.

"I'm excited to join Block Reign as the company builds practical blockchain solutions for businesses and everyday users," said Cory Clinton, Chief Technology Officer of Block Reign. "Gnodi creates an opportunity to make blockchain more useful, approachable, and connected to real products and services, and I'm looking forward to helping scale the platform."

The appointment reflects Block Reign's continued focus on strengthening the technology behind its ecosystem and supporting the long-term growth of Gnodi as a user-focused, utility-driven blockchain platform.

ABOUT BLOCK REIGN

Block Reign exists to innovate, empower, and connect by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions designed for the modern digital world. Specializing in SaaS products that seamlessly integrate with Web3 blockchain technology, Block Reign empowers businesses and individuals with meaningful digital tools that drive growth, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to connect people and organizations through scalable, future-ready solutions that bridge the gap between today's technology needs and tomorrow's possibilities.

Disclaimer: Block Reign integrates enterprise products and services with the decentralized Gnodi Blockchain, which operates separately and is not governed or controlled by Block Reign. Any digital rewards issued through node participation or through any Block Reign products or services that connect to the blockchain are utility-based, not guaranteed, and may have no market value. These rewards do not constitute passive income, an investment contract, equity, or profit expectation. Participation is voluntary and subject to each participant's own tax and regulatory compliance responsibilities.

ABOUT GNODI BLOCKCHAIN

The Gnodi Blockchain is a decentralized platform that empowers individuals to manage their digital identities and engage within an open ecosystem of applications and services. Built on Proof-of-Stake consensus, with community governance and protocol-driven rewards, Gnodi delivers a secure, scalable, and user-focused network designed for long-term growth. Digital rewards distributed through the network recognize participation and contribution; they are utility-based and not financial investment instruments and may never have any value outside of the ecosystem.

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SOURCE Block Reign, Inc.