Block Reign, Inc. Appoints Cathryn H. Bonar as Chief Executive Officer

Powering a High Velocity Roadmap Across Products, Partners, and Revenue

OREM, Utah, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Reign, Inc., a technology company delivering products and solutions integrated with the Gnodi blockchain, today announced the appointment of Cathryn "Cat" H. Bonar as Chief Executive Officer. Bonar succeeds the company's founding leadership team and will guide Block Reign's next phase of growth following the successful deployment of the Gnodi Mainnet.

Bonar is a seasoned leader, innovator, and strategist with more than two decades of experience across healthcare, FDA-regulated devices, and Web3. Her background includes serving as a key member of the executive team during the NASDAQ listing of a regulated healthcare company; contributing to the development, launch, and go-to-market strategy for an FDA-cleared, Medicare-approved oral appliance for sleep apnea; and architecting compliance and governance programs for wallets, staking, token distribution, DAOs, and decentralized platforms. She has led global training for more than 5,000 providers and sales representatives.

" Responsible innovation is the core of durable ecosystems, " said Cat Bonar, CEO of Block Reign. "Block Reign is committed to advancing user-centric, real-world blockchain utility with rigorous governance and compliance. We will scale Gnodi powered products that protect users, empower communities, and create pathways for everyday participation."

"Cat's combination of regulatory depth, product pragmatism, and community focus is exactly what Block Reign needs at this stage," said a spokesperson for Block Reign's board. "With Gnodi Mainnet now live, Cat will accelerate the roadmap from infrastructure to applications that deliver value to businesses and users alike."

Immediate Priorities Under Bonar's Leadership

Grow Gnodi-powered products and services that prioritize privacy, data portability, and everyday utility for individuals and organizations

that prioritize privacy, data portability, and everyday utility for individuals and organizations Strengthen compliance and governance across smart contracts, token economics, and DAO operations, aligning with SEC, FDA, and FinCEN expectations.

across smart contracts, economics, and DAO operations, aligning with SEC, FDA, and FinCEN expectations. Expand ecosystem participation by enabling node operators, developers, and partners to build on Gnodi with transparent rules and clear on-ramps.

Learn more about the Gnodi Blockchain here: https://gnodi.info/

Learn more about Block Reign here: http://www.blockreign.tech

ABOUT BLOCK REIGN

Block Reign exists to innovate, empower, and connect by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions designed for the modern digital world. Specializing in SaaS products that seamlessly integrate with Web3 blockchain technology, Block Reign empowers businesses and individuals with meaningful digital tools that drive growth, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to connect people and organizations through scalable, future-ready solutions that bridge the gap between today's technology needs and tomorrow's possibilities.

ABOUT GNODI BLOCKCHAIN

The Gnodi Blockchain is a decentralized platform that empowers individuals to manage their digital identities and engage within an open ecosystem of applications and services. Built on Proof-of-Stake consensus, with community governance and protocol-driven rewards, Gnodi delivers a secure, scalable, and user-focused network designed for long-term growth. Digital rewards distributed through the network recognize participation and contribution; they are utility-based and not financial investment instruments and may never have any value outside of the ecosystem.

MEDIA CONTACT

Email: [email protected]

Address: 727 N 1550 E, Suite 405, Orem UT 84097

SOURCE Block Reign, Inc.