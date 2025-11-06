Block Renovation Acquires BuildZoom Marketplace, Creating the Nation's Largest AI Renovation and Construction Platform

Industry's leading platform now processes over $100M in renovation and construction projects every year

Deal extends Block's footprint to all 50 states, enabling property owners across the country to confidently plan projects and hire vetted contractors

Block's reach now expands beyond the $500B+ residential renovation sector to additionally support residential new builds and small commercial projects, collectively a $1T+ market

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Renovation , the AI platform empowering property owners and contractors to build better together, today announced it has acquired BuildZoom Marketplace and will expand its platform nationwide. By uniting BuildZoom Marketplace's large contractor network and organic demand engine with Block's leading AI and product experience, Block is creating the most trusted place to plan and hire for major residential and small commercial projects across all 50 states.

"With this acquisition, we're scaling the first end-to-end destination for renovation and construction, giving homeowners and small businesses a single place to design, hire, and build with clarity and confidence," said Julie Kheyfets, CEO of Block Renovation. "Together, we're bringing the category from fragmented and opaque to connected, transparent, and trusted for property owners and contractors nationwide."

Key outcomes of the acquisition:

Nationwide availability: Block now empowers property owners in all 50 states to build with confidence, with personalized guidance, accurate pricing, curated contractor matching, and protected remodels.

Block now empowers property owners in all 50 states to build with confidence, with personalized guidance, accurate pricing, curated contractor matching, and protected remodels. Residential new builds: Expanding beyond remodeling, Block now supports new single- and multi-family construction, entering a $530 billion market and extending its end-to-end experience to every type of home project.

Expanding beyond remodeling, Block now supports new single- and multi-family construction, entering a and extending its end-to-end experience to every type of home project. Small commercial expansion: Block is broadening its platform to support small commercial projects such as restaurants, clinics, and retail buildouts. Small businesses, which account for $200-300B in annual construction spend , represent a significant and underserved market.

"Our agentic platform is transforming how property owners and contractors collaborate—making every step smarter, more transparent, and more connected," said Matt Stein, SVP of Product and Engineering at Block Renovation. "For property owners, it guides them through the journey from design to hire with visualization, data-driven pricing, and personalized support. For contractors, it improves lead quality by educating clients, pre-qualifying projects, and streamlining communication before the first visit. Together, these capabilities bring efficiency, insight, and assurance to construction at scale, and we're now extending that experience to millions nationwide."

Nearly 100 million U.S. property owners face a construction process that's often overwhelming, confusing, and fragmented. Despite powerful market tailwinds—driven by aging housing stock and a nationwide housing shortage—the experience remains inefficient and frustrating. By servicing residential renovations, new builds, and small commercial, Block is positioned to transform a significant share of the overall construction landscape.

"As we expand nationally, we're setting a new standard for what property owners should expect from the renovation and construction experience," said Kheyfets. "Building should be about creating a space you love, and doing so with confidence and trust. That's the future we are building at Block."

To learn more about Block or to get started as a property owner or contractor, please visit https://www.blockrenovation.com/ .

ABOUT BLOCK RENOVATION:

Block Renovation is the only AI platform offering an end-to-end experience for personalized residential and commercial construction projects. Property owners can visualize their projects in minutes, receive transparent, data-driven cost estimates, and connect with vetted contractors matched to their style, scope, and budget—with built-in protections and safeguards. From design and hiring to payment protection, warranties, and ongoing support, Block guides property owners confidently through every phase of the build. Trusted from coast to coast, Block supports thousands of successful renovations and new builds across the country every year. Learn more at blockrenovation.com .

SOURCE Block Renovation